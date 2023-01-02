TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Jan 02, 2023 at 11:27 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Offensive explosion: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves a lot of credit for the way quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' offense as a whole has performed all season long. The 433 points the Lions have scored so far are the third most in franchise history behind only 2011 (474) and 1995 (436). Their 52 touchdowns are second most, and 6,137 net yards are the fourth most. Detroit has scored 30-plus points eight times this season, a new franchise record.

Johnson's name will undoubtedly come up in this year's head coaching interview cycle. – Tim Twentyman

Win totals: The Lions have accomplished something that leads to a winning record. They have a winning record at home (5-3), and a winning record in the NFC North (4-1). – Mike O'Hara

Cornerback No. 1: For the second straight week cornerback Jeff Okudah ceded reps to veteran Mike Hughes, who played 34 snaps (65 percent) to Okudah's 17 (33 percent) at outside corner. Second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs is quickly emerging at Detroit's No. 1 corner on the outside. He played 38 snaps or 73 percent. – Tim Twentyman

Score card: The Lions have the highest points differential in the NFC North. The Vikings are minus 19 – 395 points scored, 414 allowed. The Lions are plus 22 – 433 scored, 411 allowed. The Packers are plus 3 – 354 scored, 351 allowed. The Bears are minus 121 – 313 scored, 434 allowed. – Mike O'Hara

Ground and pound: The Lions rushed for 265 yards and two scores in Sunday's win over Chicago. It's their first time rushing for at least 265 yards since 1991. They haven't done it at home since 1978. Jamaal Williams led the way with a career-high 144 yards. D’Andre Swift chipped in 78 yards on 11 carries. – Tim Twentyman

Ball control: There is a good reason the Lions went from a 10-7 deficit to a 41-10 win. They moved the ball, and the Bears didn't. The Lions had a 26-9 advantage in first downs. The Lions had more first downs rushing (11) and receiving (14) than the Bears' total of nine. – Mike O'Hara

Rookie sacks: Lions rookies have now combined for 18.5 sacks this season, tying for the second most sacks a team's rookies have produced in a season in NFL history. Those first-year guys need just a half sack to tie Tennessee's NFL record of 19.0 sacks from their rookies in 1999. – Tim Twentyman

Mr. Reliable: Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown logged four receptions for 62 yards Sunday against the Bears to give him an even 100 receptions on the season for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. – Tim Twentyman

Defensive effort: The 230 total yards allowed by the Lions Sunday against the Bears was a season low. Detroit allowed just 30 net passing yards, which is pretty unheard of in today's NFL. Good time to have their best performance of the season with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers up next with the playoffs on the line. – Tim Twentyman

