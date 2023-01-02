TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Offensive explosion: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves a lot of credit for the way quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' offense as a whole has performed all season long. The 433 points the Lions have scored so far are the third most in franchise history behind only 2011 (474) and 1995 (436). Their 52 touchdowns are second most, and 6,137 net yards are the fourth most. Detroit has scored 30-plus points eight times this season, a new franchise record.