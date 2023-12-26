TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations 

Looking North: People seem to forget how good the NFC North has been of late. The Vikings won the division title with 13 wins last year. The Packers won with 13 wins the previous three seasons. With two games left and a record of 11-4, the Lions could join the 13-win club. – Mike O'Hara

Old guard: Taylor Decker has been through some hard times in Detroit as one of the elder statesmen on the roster. He was extremely emotional after the game on the field, in the locker room and at the podium speaking to media after the game. Same with center Frank Ragnow. Detroit's offensive line has been a strength all year and that was the case again Sunday.