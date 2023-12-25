Lions clinch NFC North title with victory over Vikings

Dec 24, 2023 at 07:06 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MINNEAPOLIS – The 30-year drought is over.

It will be a very Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays in Metro Detroit this year because for the first time since 1993 the Detroit Lions have clinched a division title with a 30-24 win in Minnesota against the Vikings Sunday.

The victory gives the Lions 11 wins on the season for the first time since 2014 and guarantees they will play at least their first playoff game in the friendly confines of Ford Field. The win also guarantees them at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

"That's a hell of a win," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "I'm proud of a number of people in this organization. Certainly, proud of the coaches and the players. Man, this is special. It's something you don't get to do all the time. It's always special to win the division, I don't care how many of them you get because of the work that goes into it.

"To do something that hadn't been done in 30 years for a team is special. It's a special group of men back in there."

It's the first NFC North title for the Lions since the division was created in 2002. They last won a division title in 1993 when they were playing in the NFC Central.

Behind the scenes: Lions win NFC North

Go inside the Detroit Lions locker room following the team's division-clinching victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 53

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 53

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 53

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 53

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and Detroit Lions Director of Security Elton Moore celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 53

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and Detroit Lions Director of Security Elton Moore celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 53

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 53

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 53

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 53

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 53

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 53

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 53

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59), and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59), and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, and Detroit Lions Assistant Offensive Line Coach Steve Oliver celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 53

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, and Detroit Lions Assistant Offensive Line Coach Steve Oliver celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 53

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (18), Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Burnell, Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (18), Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Burnell, Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Anthony Firkser (86), Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden, Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 53

Detroit Lions tight end Anthony Firkser (86), Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden, Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98),Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98),Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 53

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) celebrates in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 53

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrate in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Two touchdown runs by rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (14 & 3), a 1-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery and a 1-yard touchdown catch by Amon-Ra St. Brown helped the Lions secure the win.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph had two key interceptions and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and rookie defensive back Brian Branch also had an interception each for the Lions' defense. Melifonwu's iced the game for the Lions in the final minute at the Lions' 5-yard line.

This has been a long time coming for some veteran players like left tackle Taylor Decker, who's in his eighth season and has seen a lot of tough times over that stretch.

"It's been a long time coming," Decker said. "A lot of pent-up emotion. Just to want to be respected as a team and looked at as a winner. I've cried more today than I have probably in my whole career."

St. Brown had a monster game for Detroit with 12 catches for 106 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. It was his eighth game over 100 yards receiving this season and also gives him over 100 receptions on the year, becoming the fifth player in history to produce two seasons with 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards within their first three career seasons.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished 30-of-40 passing for 257 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 99.7 passer rating.

Detroit built a 17-7 lead late in the first half on touchdown runs by Montgomery (1) and Gibbs (14) but surrendered a 26-yard touchdown to wide receiver Justin Jefferson right before the half and a 6-yard touchdown reception to wide receiver K.J. Osborn on Minnesota's first possession of the second half to find themselves trailing for the first time, 21-17.

Detroit wouldn't trail for long though. Goff led Detroit on a 13-play, 75-yard drive culminating with a 1-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown. Detroit converted two 4th & 1 plays on the drive. Michael Badgley's extra point was blocked, so Detroit led 23-21.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Gibbs early in the fourth quarter gave the Lions a 30-21 lead. The Vikings added a late field goal but that was it thanks to Melifonwu's interception.

The division title has been the goal for Campbell and this team dating back to the spring. They'll no-doubt celebrate this win, but it's only the first step in what the Lions hope are more accomplishments to come their way this season.

They can still potentially improve their playoff seeding the next two weeks with wins in Dallas and at home to finish the regular season vs. Minnesota.

"This is special. This is a special group," an emotional Campbell said. "This is just the beginning. We feel that way."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Division-clinching INT highlights Melifonwu's stellar performance

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 30-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings 

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson ruled out for Lions-Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What has been the Lions' biggest improvement this season?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Williams becoming more involved in Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Jameson Williams' involvement in the offense, tight end Sam LaPorta's historic rookie season and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp 

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson's return to practice, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Week 16 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 15 victory

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions numbers that stand out following the team's Week 15 victory over the Denver Broncos. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Campbell confirms Ragnow played 1 week after meniscus surgery

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
Advertising