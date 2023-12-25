Lions clinch NFC North title with victory over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The 30-year drought is over.

It will be a very Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays in Metro Detroit this year because for the first time since 1993 the Detroit Lions have clinched a division title with a 30-24 win in Minnesota against the Vikings Sunday.

The victory gives the Lions 11 wins on the season for the first time since 2014 and guarantees they will play at least their first playoff game in the friendly confines of Ford Field. The win also guarantees them at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

"That's a hell of a win," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "I'm proud of a number of people in this organization. Certainly, proud of the coaches and the players. Man, this is special. It's something you don't get to do all the time. It's always special to win the division, I don't care how many of them you get because of the work that goes into it.

"To do something that hadn't been done in 30 years for a team is special. It's a special group of men back in there."