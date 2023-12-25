NOTEBOOK: Division-clinching INT highlights Melifonwu's stellar performance

ST. BROWN PRODUCTION

When it was all said and done Sunday, third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

It was his 14th career 100-yard receiving game which is already the fifth most in team history. It also gives him 102 receptions on the season as he joined Herman Moore as the only players in franchise history to have multiple 100-catch seasons.

"He means a ton to this team," quarterback Jared Goff said. "He means a ton to this culture and to our offense, certainly. A ton to me. He's getting himself open and running great routes. He's got great hands and communicates great with me, tells me what he likes and doesn't like. And yeah, I can trust him on every single throw you can ever make I trust him.