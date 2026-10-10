TeSlaa building on & expanding his role in Year 2

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa entered the 2025 NFL Draft with just two seasons of Division I college football under his belt. He spent the first portion of his collegiate career at Division II Hillsdale College (2020-22) before transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
On a bigger stage to showcase his skills, TeSlaa knew he wasn't the No. 1 or No. 2 out on the field for the Razorbacks. During his final season, he caught 28 passes for 545 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games. He had the second-most receiving yards on the team and fourth-most yards from scrimmage in 2024, but considered himself the No. 4 target for Arkansas.
Not being the primary target didn't phase TeSlaa, and that's continued throughout his young NFL career.
"In a way, it did prepare me … some guys really struggle with that, if they're superstars in college then they come to the league and they're a backup, not starting, it can be tough making that transition," TeSlaa said. "In my own mind, I think it's important to remind myself that I have the skill set to be that primary target, but just my role right now is a little different than (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and (Jameson Williams). And I'm completely fine with that and I embrace it and I love it."
The Lions drafted TeSlaa No. 70 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His rookie year was all about finding his niche within an offense loaded with offensive weapons like St. Brown, Williams, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and tight end Sam LaPorta.
He tallied just 16 receptions that year on 27 targets. Despite having just the seventh-most catches on the team, TeSlaa found his role in the red zone for Detroit. He finished his first NFL season with the third-most touchdowns on the team (six), just one behind Williams.
"That first game, I think I had three total plays on offense and then from there, continuing to find my role on this team and working my way to be the starter in 11 personnel," TeSlaa said.
Aside from separating himself as a key red zone target, TeSlaa's blocking has stood out and helped carve a path for him to get into the starting lineup.
With his size at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds and strength, he has always been a natural as a blocker. However, there was still a learning curve with the jump from college to the NFL. In college, TeSlaa said blocking wasn't coached with such attention to detail as it is at this level.
"I got a lot more technically sound in the league now that I've been coached to do it," TeSlaa said. "It's technique, different runs I got to get on a different shoulder, or if I'm going on a defensive end (I have to) … get my hand under his rear deltoid. Everything's so precise."
In the pass game, TeSlaa also adjusted to quarterback Jared Goff's precision.
"Goff was on my butt last year, and he's still on my butt obviously, but that was just so good for me just to learn," TeSlaa said. "He's such a timing guy, and if you're not in the right spot or you're not at the right depth or on his timing, then he's going to get off you right away."
With a year's worth of experience, TeSlaa headed into his second season feeling more comfortable, confident and prepared to become a more dynamic receiver anywhere on the field. One thing that's helped him expand his role is having a better understanding of NFL defenses. He said he can look at the defense as a whole now and knows what to look for whether it's on film or on the field, particularly body language of defensive backs.
"Coming back, there wasn't much conversation. It was more like we all had an understanding, like that I was going to have a bigger role this season and that comes with a lot more expectations," he said.
TeSlaa has slowly solidified his role in Drew Petzing's offense that aims to spread the ball around. He went from zero receptions in Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints to hauling in four passes for 95 yards at Carolina Week 4.
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Oct. 8.
In Detroit's win over the Jets when the score was tied 24 apiece at the end of the fourth quarter, Goff wasted no time getting the offense down the field. On the first play of that drive, Goff hit TeSlaa for 19 yards deep down the middle past midfield. After the catch, the second-year wideout tacked on an additional 30 yards and put the Lions at New York's 16-yard-line. Detroit finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Gibbs for the final score of the game for either team.
TeSlaa had another chunk play vs. the Panthers, hauling in a 57-yard pass from Goff to Carolina's 12-yard-line.
"We got a lot of weapons, as everyone talks about, so, you know, if they want to double (St. Brown) and (Williams), that opens me up," TeSlaa said. "Just being available, being ready for my opportunities and really, (like with) anyone on this team, when the ball's in the air just making the most of it and doing what you need to do to help this team win.
"It's just self-belief. I'm so humbled that everyone in this building has so much belief in me. And when you believe in yourself, you play faster (and) you have more confidence."