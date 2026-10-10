TeSlaa building on & expanding his role in Year 2

The Lions drafted TeSlaa No. 70 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His rookie year was all about finding his niche within an offense loaded with offensive weapons like St. Brown, Williams, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and tight end Sam LaPorta.

He tallied just 16 receptions that year on 27 targets. Despite having just the seventh-most catches on the team, TeSlaa found his role in the red zone for Detroit. He finished his first NFL season with the third-most touchdowns on the team (six), just one behind Williams.

"That first game, I think I had three total plays on offense and then from there, continuing to find my role on this team and working my way to be the starter in 11 personnel," TeSlaa said.

Aside from separating himself as a key red zone target, TeSlaa's blocking has stood out and helped carve a path for him to get into the starting lineup.

With his size at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds and strength, he has always been a natural as a blocker. However, there was still a learning curve with the jump from college to the NFL. In college, TeSlaa said blocking wasn't coached with such attention to detail as it is at this level.