Senior Bowl defensive linemen looking to show off their versatility

The elite defensive line talent that could interest the Lions with the No. 6 overall pick are mostly underclassmen not participating in the Senior Bowl, but the Lions have five picks in the top 81 in this year's NFL Draft. Defensive linemen like Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Army's Andre Carter II, Auburn's Derick Hall and Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton are here in Mobile and could be Day 2 or Day 3 options for the Lions to help boost their talent and depth upfront.

Talking with some of the defensive line prospects this week, the biggest thing they want to show teams is their versatility. That will also be something the Lions scouts and front office personnel will be looking closely at as they value guys up front that can wear different hats. Just look at how they used Hutchinson, Cominsky and Houston last year. Those guys played across the line and were asked to play in space some too.