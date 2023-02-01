TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Feb 01, 2023 at 05:28 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

QB visit: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker isn't taking part in on-field drills at the Senior Bowl this week because he's rehabbing a torn ACL, but he is taking part in meetings and team interviews. Hooker spent some time talking with Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew after Tuesday's American Team practice. Hooker is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick. I caught up with Hooker on Wednesday and asked him how he'd feel about joining a team with a veteran quarterback like Jared Goff he can learn behind.

"Don't mind at all," Hooker said. "I'm going to be able to come in and soak up as much information as I can, not just on the field but off the field as well. Coming in with a vet in front of me would be awesome. Being able to just dive in and learn what he knows. I want to be able to be pushed and compete in a positive environment."

Cover skills: Teams looking for a productive linebacker with good cover skills will love the 1-on-1 tape of Washington State's Daiyan Henley, who is coming off a season in which he recorded 106 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and an interception. He runs really well at 6-foot, 230 pounds. He broke up four straight passes against the running backs in 1-on-1 drills at Wednesday's practice, including a deep ball where he turned his hips seamlessly and ran with Illinois' Chase Brown step for step.

Play of the day: This belongs to Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who ripped a ball out of a wide receiver's hands along the sideline and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. Being the last play of a team period, the entire National Team defense ran to the end zone to celebrate with him. Interestingly, Kelly's father, Brian, was a starting cornerback for the Lions during the 2008 season.

Deep threat: Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was a handful all day Wednesday for any defensive back trying to cover him. He recorded three deep touchdowns in 1-on-1 drills and put together a second strong practice in a row. He's helping himself this week.

Related Links

Standing out: Two defensive linemen who stood out during Wednesday's National Team practice were Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton and Georgia Tech's Keion White. Both were terrific in 1-on-1 drills and made plays in team periods as well. Benton, an interior defender, had 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season. White had 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks playing both on the edge and inside. White began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end.

Injury report: It's too bad we won't see Texas running back Roschon Johnson the rest of the week. He broke a bone in his hand during the first National Team practice on Tuesday.

Stepping up: Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. is trying to follow in the footsteps of Lions sixth-round pick James Houston and get drafted out of Jackson State. Miller, an undersized linebacker at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, has shown some good things the first couple days at American Team practice. He filled a hole nicely in a team run period on Wednesday laying a big hit on Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh that jarred the ball loose.

Big Play Spears: Tulane running back Tyjae Spears has had a really nice first two days of practice, but he really showed out Wednesday at the American Team practice. He broke off a long touchdown in a team period late in practice. He was also a big part of the passing game in 7-on-7 drills and held his own in RB-LB pass-block drills. This is a great class of running backs in the draft and here at the Senior Bowl, and Spears is really helping himself this week.

Clutch catches: Oregon State's Luke Musgrave has been the best tight end over the first two days. The American Team ran a team period at the end of practice Wednesday where the offense had just 35 seconds on the clock and the ball on their side of the 50, needing a touchdown. Musgrave made a nice catch along the sideline for a big gain and caught a ball for a first down over the middle to keep the drive on schedule.

Related Content

news

Hamilton talks American Team defensive backs, coaching aspirations & more

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton talked to media Tuesday about coaching the American Team defensive backs, his future career aspirations and more.

news

Senior Bowl running backs expected to impress this week

This year's class of Senior Bowl running backs is expected to be one of the best in recent years and could feature as many as five NFL starters.

news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practices.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 Senior Bowl

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch during Senior Bowl practices this week.

news

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown & T Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl Games replacing A.J. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell has been named to the Pro Bowl Games replacing Lane Johnson.

news

Anzalone on defensive finish, free agency & more

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a big part of the Detroit Lions' defensive turnaround the second half of the season, but does he fit into the mix in 2023?

news

2022 position breakdown: Special teams

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the special teams' 2022 performance.

news

2022 position breakdown: Tight ends

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the tight ends' 2022 performance.

news

Buggs wants to be part of 'bright future' for Lions' d-line

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs wants to be part of what he thinks is a bright future for the Detroit Lions' defensive line.

news

2022 position breakdown: Safeties

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the safeties' 2022 performance.

news

Hutchinson named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Advertising