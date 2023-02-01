TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

QB visit: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker isn't taking part in on-field drills at the Senior Bowl this week because he's rehabbing a torn ACL, but he is taking part in meetings and team interviews. Hooker spent some time talking with Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew after Tuesday's American Team practice. Hooker is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick. I caught up with Hooker on Wednesday and asked him how he'd feel about joining a team with a veteran quarterback like Jared Goff he can learn behind.

"Don't mind at all," Hooker said. "I'm going to be able to come in and soak up as much information as I can, not just on the field but off the field as well. Coming in with a vet in front of me would be awesome. Being able to just dive in and learn what he knows. I want to be able to be pushed and compete in a positive environment."