Senior Bowl running backs expected to impress this week

Spears (5-9, 204) ran for 205 yards in Tulane's bowl win over USC and was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for nearly 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

"I want to run my own race (this week) and prove to myself and many other scouts that I'm a three-down back," Spears said after Tuesday's American Team practice. "Run the ball, block, catch the ball out of the backfield. Do the whole nine."

College players typically don't care which team they end up on in the NFL. They just want to be drafted and make it to the league, but that doesn't mean certain teams can't be more appealing than others based on their style of play and personnel. Let's face it, running behind one of the best offensive lines in football would be appealing to any young running back who might end up with the Lions.