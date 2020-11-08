RECAP: Lions at Vikings

QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford had an up and down game before leaving in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He had a stretch of 16-straight completions early on, and finished 23-of-32 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown to Jones and two costly interceptions. He finished with a 73.8 passer rating.

Veteran Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and completed eight of his 13 passes for 94 yards with a short touchdown pass to Hockenson and an interception. He had a 77.1 rating.

Cousins was pretty efficient for the Vikings, which is easy to do when an offense is going as good as the Vikings were on the ground. Cousins was 13-of-20 passing for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. He finished with a terrific 141.7 passer rating.

Promising trend: The Lions blocked their first punt in 13 years last week against the Colts, and blocked two more Sunday against the Vikings. Miles Killebrew got the one last week. Defensive ends Austin Bryant and Romeo Okwara got their hands on punts for the Lions Sunday. The Okwara block led to the Hockenson touchdown.

Lions punting and kick coverage continues to be a real positive on special teams this season.

Worrisome trend: Cousins really likes seeing the Lions on the schedule.

Coming into Sunday, Cousins was 4-0 vs. the Lions as quarterback for the Vikings with nine touchdowns and just one interception.