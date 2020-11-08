RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Nov 08, 2020 at 04:34 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions' defense had no answer for the Vikings' offense Sunday as the Vikings racked up yards on the ground and through the air in a 34-20 win Sunday in Minnesota. The loss drops the Lions' record to 3-5 on the year.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 206 yards and two scores, quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for three scores, and Minnesota put up 487 total yards, well above their season average (367.0).

Detroit threw two costly interceptions in the Vikings' red zone and missed a field goal, which ended up costing them in this one.

Minnesota rushed for 275 yards in the game. It's the second time this season the Lions have allowed more than 200 rushing yards in a game. They gave up 259 yards on the ground to the Packers in a Week 2, 42-21, lopsided loss. Detroit came in allowing 130.0 yards on the ground on average per contest this season, but had been much better since the Week 5 bye, holding two of their last three opponents under 100 rushing yards. Sunday was a step backward in that department.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and tight end T.J. Hockenson recorded touchdowns for Detroit. Matt Prater made two field goals (45, 23) and missed one from 46 yards.

QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford had an up and down game before leaving in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He had a stretch of 16-straight completions early on, and finished 23-of-32 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown to Jones and two costly interceptions. He finished with a 73.8 passer rating.

Veteran Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and completed eight of his 13 passes for 94 yards with a short touchdown pass to Hockenson and an interception. He had a 77.1 rating.

Cousins was pretty efficient for the Vikings, which is easy to do when an offense is going as good as the Vikings were on the ground. Cousins was 13-of-20 passing for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. He finished with a terrific 141.7 passer rating.

Promising trend: The Lions blocked their first punt in 13 years last week against the Colts, and blocked two more Sunday against the Vikings. Miles Killebrew got the one last week. Defensive ends Austin Bryant and Romeo Okwara got their hands on punts for the Lions Sunday. The Okwara block led to the Hockenson touchdown.

Lions punting and kick coverage continues to be a real positive on special teams this season.

Worrisome trend: Cousins really likes seeing the Lions on the schedule.

Coming into Sunday, Cousins was 4-0 vs. the Lions as quarterback for the Vikings with nine touchdowns and just one interception.

It was more of the same for Cousins in his first game against the Lions this season. He threw three touchdowns with no turnovers and is now 5-0 against the Lions with 12 touchdowns and one interception as the Vikings' signal caller.

Lions at Vikings Week 9 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Week 9 game in Minneapolis, MN, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 38

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 38

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 38

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 38

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 38

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 38

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The. Detroit Lions huddle up during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 38

The. Detroit Lions huddle up during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 38

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 38

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 38

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 38

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 38

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates after a special teams play during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 38

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates after a special teams play during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 38

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 38

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 38

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 38

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 38

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Injury report: Stafford left the game early in the fourth quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion. He never returned to the game.

Cornerback and key special teams contributor Tony McRae injured his right knee in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field. He also did not return.

One other injury of note for the Lions: Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah left the game due to an ankle injury and did not return.

Next week: vs. Washington (2-6).

