Lions unveil Barry Sanders statue outside of Ford Field

The greatest player to ever put on a Detroit Lions uniform is now forever immortalized outside of Ford Field.

On Saturday night the Lions unveiled an 8-foot statue outside Gate B near the corner of Montcalm and Brush streets. Designed by Fine Art Studio artists Omri Amrany and Lou Cella, the statue perfectly captures what made Sanders so special. Clutching the football in his right hand, his left hand held out to keep a defender away, and him cutting hard on his right leg juking out a defender. Even small details like the cut-off gloves that Sanders wore to his wide-open alert eyes capture his essence perfectly.