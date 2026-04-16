2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest Lions

The Lions are in the enviable position of having a franchise quarterback in the prime of his career under contract for the foreseeable future. Jared Goff was second in passing yards (4,564), second in touchdown passes (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and fifth in completion percentage (68.0) among all NFL quarterbacks last season, earning his second straight Pro Bowl nod and the fifth of his career.

Detroit could stand to add some young competition in the quarterback room behind Goff. Teddy Bridgewater, 33, is slated to be Goff's backup in 2026. Goff and Bridgewater are currently the only two quarterbacks on the roster. The Lions usually bring at least three into training camp.

Quarterback class draft strength: Pro style readiness. This isn't a draft like 2024 when six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 picks and the entire first round was dominated by quarterback-needy teams jockeying to select one. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by Las Vegas, but there's a chance he's the only quarterback selected in the first round.