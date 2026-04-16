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2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest Lions

Apr 16, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions are in the enviable position of having a franchise quarterback in the prime of his career under contract for the foreseeable future. Jared Goff was second in passing yards (4,564), second in touchdown passes (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and fifth in completion percentage (68.0) among all NFL quarterbacks last season, earning his second straight Pro Bowl nod and the fifth of his career.

Detroit could stand to add some young competition in the quarterback room behind Goff. Teddy Bridgewater, 33, is slated to be Goff's backup in 2026. Goff and Bridgewater are currently the only two quarterbacks on the roster. The Lions usually bring at least three into training camp.

Quarterback class draft strength: Pro style readiness. This isn't a draft like 2024 when six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 picks and the entire first round was dominated by quarterback-needy teams jockeying to select one. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by Las Vegas, but there's a chance he's the only quarterback selected in the first round.

While the quarterback class isn't dominated by top-end talent, there's a lot of prospects with experience in pro-style systems with a chance to come in and compete for playing time and roster roles even if they're not Day 1 picks.

2026 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback

View photos of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a touchdown pass against Florida International during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a touchdown pass against Florida International during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter in the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter in the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck waits to throw the ball during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami quarterback Carson Beck waits to throw the ball during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Michael Laughlin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw the ball during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw the ball during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (17) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (17) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Lions quarterback depth chart: Goff, Bridgewater

Lions quarterback draft priority: Low. Goff is under contract for two more years with a team option for 2028. Bridgewater is a very capable backup with 65 career starts under his belt. Detroit will likely add a third quarterback to compete for a roster spot. Will that be a rookie or another veteran? Adding a young QB who can sit back and learn from both Goff and Bridgewater and potentially be the backup of the future isn't a bad idea later in Day 3 of the draft.

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Five quarterbacks who could fit the Lions:

1. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

6-3, 232. 4.56 seconds in 40-yard dash

Payton was a one-year starter for the Bison who led the FCS in passing efficiency (193.84), yards per attempt (12.1) and yards per completion (16.9) while ranking second in completion percentage at 71.9. He's a dual-threat quarterback with some intriguing physical traits and 31 career rushing touchdowns.

2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

6-2, 207. 4.57 seconds in 40-yard dash

Klubnik is a three-year starter with 39 career starts under his belt at Clemson. He's a good athlete with a strong arm and shows good touch on the football when needed. He needs to work on his pocket presence but that could develop watching a veteran like Goff operate in the pocket.

Top 2026 NFL Draft Prospects at their Pro Days

View photos of some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft at their Pro Days.

Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., left, does a football workout during the school's NFL pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., left, does a football workout during the school's NFL pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. works out during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. works out during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Michael Laughlin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) talks with reporters during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) talks with reporters during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston runs the ball during Washington's NFL football Pro Day Monday, March 16, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston runs the ball during Washington's NFL football Pro Day Monday, March 16, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs drills during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs drills during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs the 40 yard dash for during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs the 40 yard dash for during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) goes through workouts during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) goes through workouts during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) goes through workouts during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) goes through workouts during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State safety Caleb Downs makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State safety Caleb Downs makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Keldric Faulk runs drills during the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Keldric Faulk runs drills during the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

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Keldric Faulk runs drills during the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Keldric Faulk runs drills during the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. runs a position drill in the school's NFL football pro day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. runs a position drill in the school's NFL football pro day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. runs a position drill in the school's NFL football pro day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. runs a position drill in the school's NFL football pro day, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter runs a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter runs a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter watches a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter watches a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor runs during a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor runs during a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon runs with the ball during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon runs with the ball during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon runs during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon runs during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love speaks with media during the school's NFL Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love speaks with media during the school's NFL Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, right, works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, right, works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

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Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa completes a football drill during the school's NFL fpo day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa completes a football drill during the school's NFL fpo day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

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Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren takes part in the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren takes part in the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor works out during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor works out during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

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Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor waits to work out during the school's NFL football pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor waits to work out during the school's NFL football pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Michael Laughlin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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Clemson's TJ Parker works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson's TJ Parker works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs a drill runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs a drill runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor runs through drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor runs through drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) talks to the press at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
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Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) talks to the press at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
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Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

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Miami corner back Keionte Scott runs the 40 yard dash during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami corner back Keionte Scott runs the 40 yard dash during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Michael Laughlin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Quarterback Ty Simpson throws in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson throws in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

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Quarterback Ty Simpson throws in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson throws in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson watches teammates during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson watches teammates during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods runs a 10-yard split during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C.. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods runs a 10-yard split during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C.. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
59 / 60

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive end Zion Young runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
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Missouri defensive end Zion Young runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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3. Taylen Green, Arkansas

6-6, 227. 4.36 seconds in 40-yard dash

It's been feast or famine with Green, a two-year starter at Arkansas. He averaged 290.9 yards per game, third best in SEC, with 27 touchdowns last season (19 pass, 8 rush) but he also had 16 turnovers. He has rare size and athleticism for the position but needs to continue to develop as a passer in the NFL.

4. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

6-2, 212. 4.46 seconds in 40-yard dash

A three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, King was the epitome of a dual-threat weapon in college, throwing 55 touchdowns and rushing for 36 more. He had five games with at least 100 yards passing and rushing this past season. Has the makeup, work ethic and talent to be a good backup with some special package potential.

5. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

6-2, 210. 4.72 seconds in 40-yard dash

Altmyer is a three-year starter at Illinois who finished his career ranked No. 1 in program history in completion percentage (64.4) and No. 2 in touchdown passes (57). He's an experienced player who got better every year in college.

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