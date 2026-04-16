2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest Lions

The Lions are in the enviable position of having a franchise quarterback in the prime of his career under contract for the foreseeable future. Jared Goff was second in passing yards (4,564), second in touchdown passes (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and fifth in completion percentage (68.0) among all NFL quarterbacks last season, earning his second straight Pro Bowl nod and the fifth of his career.
Detroit could stand to add some young competition in the quarterback room behind Goff. Teddy Bridgewater, 33, is slated to be Goff's backup in 2026. Goff and Bridgewater are currently the only two quarterbacks on the roster. The Lions usually bring at least three into training camp.
Quarterback class draft strength: Pro style readiness. This isn't a draft like 2024 when six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 picks and the entire first round was dominated by quarterback-needy teams jockeying to select one. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by Las Vegas, but there's a chance he's the only quarterback selected in the first round.
While the quarterback class isn't dominated by top-end talent, there's a lot of prospects with experience in pro-style systems with a chance to come in and compete for playing time and roster roles even if they're not Day 1 picks.
View photos of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Lions quarterback depth chart: Goff, Bridgewater
Lions quarterback draft priority: Low. Goff is under contract for two more years with a team option for 2028. Bridgewater is a very capable backup with 65 career starts under his belt. Detroit will likely add a third quarterback to compete for a roster spot. Will that be a rookie or another veteran? Adding a young QB who can sit back and learn from both Goff and Bridgewater and potentially be the backup of the future isn't a bad idea later in Day 3 of the draft.
Five quarterbacks who could fit the Lions:
1. Cole Payton, North Dakota State
6-3, 232. 4.56 seconds in 40-yard dash
Payton was a one-year starter for the Bison who led the FCS in passing efficiency (193.84), yards per attempt (12.1) and yards per completion (16.9) while ranking second in completion percentage at 71.9. He's a dual-threat quarterback with some intriguing physical traits and 31 career rushing touchdowns.
2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
6-2, 207. 4.57 seconds in 40-yard dash
Klubnik is a three-year starter with 39 career starts under his belt at Clemson. He's a good athlete with a strong arm and shows good touch on the football when needed. He needs to work on his pocket presence but that could develop watching a veteran like Goff operate in the pocket.
View photos of some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft at their Pro Days.
3. Taylen Green, Arkansas
6-6, 227. 4.36 seconds in 40-yard dash
It's been feast or famine with Green, a two-year starter at Arkansas. He averaged 290.9 yards per game, third best in SEC, with 27 touchdowns last season (19 pass, 8 rush) but he also had 16 turnovers. He has rare size and athleticism for the position but needs to continue to develop as a passer in the NFL.
4. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
6-2, 212. 4.46 seconds in 40-yard dash
A three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, King was the epitome of a dual-threat weapon in college, throwing 55 touchdowns and rushing for 36 more. He had five games with at least 100 yards passing and rushing this past season. Has the makeup, work ethic and talent to be a good backup with some special package potential.
5. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
6-2, 210. 4.72 seconds in 40-yard dash
Altmyer is a three-year starter at Illinois who finished his career ranked No. 1 in program history in completion percentage (64.4) and No. 2 in touchdown passes (57). He's an experienced player who got better every year in college.