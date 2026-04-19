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TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Apr 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is putting the final preparations together for his sixth NFL Draft after showing through the first five the ability to bring in difference-making talent that has now become the young core of this Lions football team.

Holmes has always trusted his draft board and selected the best available player. He isn't afraid of moving up to get a player or moving back to gain assets.

"Absolutely. Yeah, if it's the right guy," Holmes said last week about trading picks to move up. "You guys know me. I feel like you guys get mad at me sometimes, like I do it too much sometimes. If we have that kind of conviction for a player, absolutely. We're going to go and get him."

Teams typically want to come out of the draft with multiple players who add overall talent and depth to the roster, and if they also fill some needs, the team can take a big leap forward.

With nine picks total this year currently, Holmes will be on the lookout for those impact players.

"I've always said the reason why we always go (for) the 'best player available' approach is because there is only one draft, and the roster's going to change every single year," Holmes said. "Every single year it's going to be new needs, contracts are going to expire, things are going to happen. So, what may not seem as an immediate, 'I need this right now or this year,' that might not be the case for the next year.

"So, that's what's been our approach on that. But you know, there's times where you might – it lines up. Maybe the best player is a perceived need, and it lines up that way. It's lined up like that in the past, but that's not always the case."

Here's a look at where Detroit could still use some depth on the roster:

Lions Lookback: NFL Draft photos

View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
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Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
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Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Ben Liebenberg
From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
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Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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1. Tackle

Detroit has the luxury of employing All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell, who's not only one of the best tackles in the game, but also has the versatility to play either right or left tackle. That flexibility gives the Lions a unique advantage when potentially looking to add a tackle in this year's draft. They can evaluate the player and not worry if he plays left or right tackle.

Holmes brought in veteran Larry Borom to compete for a starting spot opposite Sewell. Borom has 38 NFL starts under his belt. Both Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have said this offseason they'd feel comfortable with him starting at right tackle Week 1. Giovanni Manu is heading into a critical third season needing to show development and the ability to compete for a role.

There's room to add more talent, competition and depth to the position. It could be fun to watch a training camp battle for a starting role between a rookie, Borom and Manu.

2. Edge rusher

It just so happens this is one of the deepest edge rusher draft classes in a decade or so according to most draft analysts. So even if Detroit goes a different route with the 17th pick in the first round, there are going to be edge rushers taken well into Day 2 who are expected to come in and have an immediate impact.

Detroit returns All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson fresh off a career-high 14.5 sacks last season. He's a top five edge rusher in the NFL. On the other side, Detroit will look to replace the 11.0 sacks they got from Al-Quadin Muhammad last year after he signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

The team signed DJ Wonnum to play a key role opposite Hutchinson. Levi Onwuzurike can play the big end in certain packages, and Payton Turner, Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein will also be competing for roles.

Teams can never have too many productive pass rushers and there's certainly room to add a young rusher or two to the mix to compete for roles opposite Hutchinson.

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3. Safety

On paper the Lions look stacked at the position with veterans Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Thomas Harper, Christian Izien, Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Loren Strickland and Dan Jackson all under contract.

But how will the knee injury that kept Joseph from playing the last 11 games last season respond to treatment and will it allow him to be available every week and be the same Pro Bowl player we've been accustomed to the last few years? When will Branch return from the torn Achilles he suffered back in December?

How big a need the safety position really is depends on the answer to those key questions. We've seen over the last few years what versatile safeties like Branch, Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton and Seattle's Nick Emmanwori can do for a defense with their ability to play multiple positions and impact the game in multiple ways. Having a player who can play deep safety, play in the box, be a big nickel or line up on the ball as a blitzer gives the defense a lot of versatility. Teams can never have too many of those players.

4. Tight end

This is kind of a sneaky need for Detroit. Not so much for the 2026 season but potentially beyond considering there currently isn't a tight end on the roster signed past the 2026 season.

Holmes and Campbell both talked this offseason about wanting to re-sign Sam LaPorta, a Pro Bowler who is a core piece of the Lions' foundation. LaPorta is coming off a back injury suffered Week 10 that needed surgery and ended his season, but he said he should be ready to go by training camp.

Brock Wright has been a very capable No. 2 the last couple seasons but is entering the final year of his contract. Veteran Tyler Conklin was added in free agency. He has had some productive seasons as a pass catcher, but is on a one-year deal. Zach Horton and Thomas Gordon are also on the roster competing for roles.

Adding another young tight end to the mix to compete with Wright and Conklin for playing time and being a potential future running mate opposite LaPorta long-term makes a lot of sense.

5. Cornerback

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the cornerback position in Detroit behind D.J. Reed. Will Terrion Arnold be the consistent player week in and week out the Lions hoped when they took him in the first round of the 2024 draft? Can Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a second-round pick in 2024 who has played in only eight games his first two seasons because of injury, stay healthy and carve out a role? Is veteran Roger McCreary the starter at nickel entering the season or does that role still need to be figured out after the loss of Amik Robertson in free agency?

Also consider that cornerbacks typically suffer more injuries than any other position on the football field given the skillset they must have from a speed and quickness perspective while also having to tackle 200-to-250 pound ball carriers. Detroit been hit with injuries at a high rate the last couple seasons, so there's no such thing as having too much competition or talent at the position.

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