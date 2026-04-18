2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest Lions

The Detroit Lions have one of the best young running backs in the NFL in Jahmyr Gibbs, who has back-to-back 1,200-yard rushing seasons and set an NFL record for touchdowns in a player's first three seasons with 48.
Gibbs and David Montgomery made up the Sonic & Knuckles duo in Detroit the last three seasons, but Montgomery was traded to Houston this offseason as he was seeking a bigger role. Detroit signed veteran Isiah Pacheco, who won two Super Bowls with Kansas City while averaging 4.9 and 4.6 yards per carry, respectively, in 2022 and 2023. The Lions are also high on the development of third-year running back Sione Vaki.
The Lions could look to add a young player to the mix via the NFL Draft or sign a rookie free agent following the draft to compete for a role.
View photos of the top running back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Running back class draft strength: Depth. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love might be the best player in the entire draft and should have an immediate impact in both the run and pass games as a rookie. He's an offensive weapon.
Overall, it's a deep class of running backs with a lot of versatility in terms play style and the ability to also make an impact in the passing game.
Lions running back depth chart: Gibbs, Pacheco, Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux, Jabari Small
Lions running back draft priority: Low. Gibbs is a superstar. It won't be surprising to see him get 60-plus percent of the snaps and carries this season. Pacheco is a capable complement as a change of pace physical runner. Vaki should compete for an increased role on offense. He's already one of Detroit's top special teamers.
Adding another young running back isn't a priority but Lions general manager Brad Holmes is always looking to add best player not worrying about position. Perhaps a Day 3 running back fits that mold. A running back with the ability to return kicks could be an interesting skillset to add to the mix.
Five running backs who could fit the Lions:
1. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
6-0, 219. Did not run 40-yard dash
Singleton passed Saquon Barkley in the Penn State record book for most career rushing touchdowns (45), total touchdowns (55) and all-purpose yards (5,586). He has terrific speed and kick return ability, averaging 23.7 yards on 48 total kickoff returns for the Nittany Lions.
2. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
5-9, 188. 4.37 seconds in 40-yard dash
Claiborne clocked over 22 miles per hour in on-field speed as a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. He rushed for 1,956 yards and 21 touchdowns the last two seasons at Wake Forest. He also averaged 26.3 yards as a featured kick returner in 2023-24, including touchdown returns of 96 and 100 yards.
3. Eli Heidenreich, Navy
6-0, 198. 4.44 seconds in 40-yard dash
Heidenreich's fit in the NFL will depend on the team and the offensive scheme that drafts him. He's a polished receiver out of the backfield, recording 90 receptions for 1,612 yards and 12 touchdowns the last two seasons. He could be an interesting weapon on third down with immediate special teams impact.
4. Roman Hemby, Indiana
5-11, 207. 4.54 seconds in 40-yard dash
Hemby is a durable back who consistently produced in stops at Maryland and Indiana with almost 3,500 career rushing yards. He also had three separate seasons with at least 30 receptions so he can be a dual threat out of the backfield. He only fumbled twice over five seasons and 840 touches.
5. Max Bredeson, Michigan
6-2, 252, Did not run 40-yard dash
Bredeson played mostly the H-back role in Michigan's offense but he has position versatility for a creative offensive coordinator. He can be a fullback, short-yardage back and maybe even play some tight end with his skillset. He could also be a plus player on special teams right away.