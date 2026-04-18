2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest Lions

3. Eli Heidenreich, Navy

6-0, 198. 4.44 seconds in 40-yard dash

Heidenreich's fit in the NFL will depend on the team and the offensive scheme that drafts him. He's a polished receiver out of the backfield, recording 90 receptions for 1,612 yards and 12 touchdowns the last two seasons. He could be an interesting weapon on third down with immediate special teams impact.

4. Roman Hemby, Indiana

5-11, 207. 4.54 seconds in 40-yard dash

Hemby is a durable back who consistently produced in stops at Maryland and Indiana with almost 3,500 career rushing yards. He also had three separate seasons with at least 30 receptions so he can be a dual threat out of the backfield. He only fumbled twice over five seasons and 840 touches.

5. Max Bredeson, Michigan

6-2, 252, Did not run 40-yard dash