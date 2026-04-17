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2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Apr 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are currently stocked at wide receiver, but head coach Dan Campbell has talked a lot this offseason about wanting to add competition up and down the roster.

The Lions return All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, 1,000-yard receiver Jameson Williams and second-year player Isaac TeSlaa, who had six touchdowns as a rookie. They also signed Greg Dortch in free agency to take on Kalif Raymond's role (signed with Chicago) and like the development second-year WR Dominic Lovett showed. Do-everything veteran Tom Kennedy was also re-signed this offseason.

Wide receiver class draft strength: Talent and depth. This draft is loaded with pass catchers from top-end talent to depth well into in Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft. We could see as many as six receivers taken in the first round of next week's draft. 19 receivers have a fourth-round grade or better from National Draft Scout.

2026 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver

View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell (0) catches a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell (0) catches a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville's Chris Bell during an NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
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Louisville's Chris Bell during an NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs after a catch against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs after a catch against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II makes a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II makes a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
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Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (17) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (17) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) hauls in a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) hauls in a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (1) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (1) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance gestures after making a catch against Montana State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
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North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance gestures after making a catch against Montana State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (29) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (29) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 35-21. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
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TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 35-21. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)

Mike Buscher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) rushes the passer during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) rushes the passer during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) runs after catching a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) runs after catching a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) makes a run up field during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
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Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) makes a run up field during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt runs with the ball after a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt runs with the ball after a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs with the ball against the Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
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Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs with the ball against the Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
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Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) fights off a tackle attempt by a Mississippi State defensive back during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) fights off a tackle attempt by a Mississippi State defensive back during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (40) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (40) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Lions wide receiver depth chart: St. Brown, Williams, TeSlaa, Dortch, Lovett, Kennedy, Malik Cunningham, Jackson Meeks

Lions wide receiver draft priority: Low. Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it clear in his pre-draft press conference that he drafts the player not the position because a position that doesn't look like a need now can become one quickly with injuries or over time because of the business side of the game.

This is a class of receivers with a ton of versatility and a lot of different skillsets. There are going to be Day 3 picks who have a chance to be impact playmakers.

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Five wide receivers who could fit the Lions:

1. Ted Hurst, Georgia State

6-4, 206. 4.42 seconds in 40-yard dash

Hurst totaled 127 catches, 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons and his 34 catches of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons ranked No. 1 in the FBS. He's got the size-speed combo teams love with the ability to win 50-50 balls at a high clip.

2. Malik Benson, Oregon

6-0, 189. 4.37 seconds in 40-yard dash

Benson is a perimeter receiver who can take the top off a defense with his vertical speed. He tied for third in the Big Ten with 15 catches of 20-plus yards. He's also a very good punt returner so there's some special teams potential early in his NFL career.

3. Colbie Young, Georgia

6-4, 218. 4.49 seconds in 40-yard dash

Young is a big-framed pass catcher with strong hands. He doesn't have a high level of production but 75 percent of his completions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, per The Athletic. He's got a skillset that would fit nicely in Detroit's receiver room with position versatility.

4. Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

6-3, 206. 4.39 seconds in 40-yard dash

A two-year starter for the Red Raiders, Douglas caught 114 passes for 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns the last two seasons combined. He's a smooth strider with the ability to get vertical and make plays down the field with his combination of size, speed and wingspan (80 3/8).

5. Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

5-9, 193. 4.47 seconds in 40-yard dash

Wetjen is a dynamic returner with six career return touchdowns in college. He was the only player in the FBS to have a kickoff and punt return touchdown last season. He plays inside as a receiver, but his real value is in the return game as a fearless returner with the potential to make an instant impact on special teams.

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