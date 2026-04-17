2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

3. Colbie Young, Georgia

6-4, 218. 4.49 seconds in 40-yard dash

Young is a big-framed pass catcher with strong hands. He doesn't have a high level of production but 75 percent of his completions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, per The Athletic. He's got a skillset that would fit nicely in Detroit's receiver room with position versatility.

4. Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

6-3, 206. 4.39 seconds in 40-yard dash

A two-year starter for the Red Raiders, Douglas caught 114 passes for 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns the last two seasons combined. He's a smooth strider with the ability to get vertical and make plays down the field with his combination of size, speed and wingspan (80 3/8).

5. Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

5-9, 193. 4.47 seconds in 40-yard dash