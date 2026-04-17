2026 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently stocked at wide receiver, but head coach Dan Campbell has talked a lot this offseason about wanting to add competition up and down the roster.
The Lions return All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, 1,000-yard receiver Jameson Williams and second-year player Isaac TeSlaa, who had six touchdowns as a rookie. They also signed Greg Dortch in free agency to take on Kalif Raymond's role (signed with Chicago) and like the development second-year WR Dominic Lovett showed. Do-everything veteran Tom Kennedy was also re-signed this offseason.
Wide receiver class draft strength: Talent and depth. This draft is loaded with pass catchers from top-end talent to depth well into in Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft. We could see as many as six receivers taken in the first round of next week's draft. 19 receivers have a fourth-round grade or better from National Draft Scout.
View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Lions wide receiver depth chart: St. Brown, Williams, TeSlaa, Dortch, Lovett, Kennedy, Malik Cunningham, Jackson Meeks
Lions wide receiver draft priority: Low. Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it clear in his pre-draft press conference that he drafts the player not the position because a position that doesn't look like a need now can become one quickly with injuries or over time because of the business side of the game.
This is a class of receivers with a ton of versatility and a lot of different skillsets. There are going to be Day 3 picks who have a chance to be impact playmakers.
Five wide receivers who could fit the Lions:
1. Ted Hurst, Georgia State
6-4, 206. 4.42 seconds in 40-yard dash
Hurst totaled 127 catches, 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons and his 34 catches of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons ranked No. 1 in the FBS. He's got the size-speed combo teams love with the ability to win 50-50 balls at a high clip.
2. Malik Benson, Oregon
6-0, 189. 4.37 seconds in 40-yard dash
Benson is a perimeter receiver who can take the top off a defense with his vertical speed. He tied for third in the Big Ten with 15 catches of 20-plus yards. He's also a very good punt returner so there's some special teams potential early in his NFL career.
3. Colbie Young, Georgia
6-4, 218. 4.49 seconds in 40-yard dash
Young is a big-framed pass catcher with strong hands. He doesn't have a high level of production but 75 percent of his completions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, per The Athletic. He's got a skillset that would fit nicely in Detroit's receiver room with position versatility.
4. Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
6-3, 206. 4.39 seconds in 40-yard dash
A two-year starter for the Red Raiders, Douglas caught 114 passes for 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns the last two seasons combined. He's a smooth strider with the ability to get vertical and make plays down the field with his combination of size, speed and wingspan (80 3/8).
5. Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
5-9, 193. 4.47 seconds in 40-yard dash
Wetjen is a dynamic returner with six career return touchdowns in college. He was the only player in the FBS to have a kickoff and punt return touchdown last season. He plays inside as a receiver, but his real value is in the return game as a fearless returner with the potential to make an instant impact on special teams.