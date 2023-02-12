Nate Burleson on Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I like him because he can do it all'

Feb 12, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

PHOENIX – Playing 11 years in the NFL alongside some of the best wide receivers in game, including four seasons in Detroit being Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's right hand man, Nate Burleson knows good receiver play when he sees it.

Burleson, who is now an Emmy winning sports broadcaster, thinks the Lions have something really special in second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"I like him because he can do it all," Burleson told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast on radio row at the Senior Bowl Friday. "Inside, outside, take the top off the coverage, run the jet sweeps, reverses, use him in trick plays, he's physical, he's explosive. He just adds an element. When he's on the field there's a big difference."

St. Brown earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in just his second season this past year after notching 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Arguably the biggest steal of the 2021 NFL Draft for Lions general manager Brad Holmes in the fourth round as the 17th receiver taken, St. Brown has tallied 196 receptions through his first two NFL seasons, tied for the most any player has ever had through their first two.

At just 23 years old, St. Brown became the youngest Lions player to record both 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

"He has proven to be one of the better wide receivers," Burleson said.

St. Brown is a fit in every way for what Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are trying to build in Detroit. He's tough, smart and versatile. Now everyone around the league is starting to take notice.

