Nate Burleson on Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I like him because he can do it all'

St. Brown earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in just his second season this past year after notching 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Arguably the biggest steal of the 2021 NFL Draft for Lions general manager Brad Holmes in the fourth round as the 17th receiver taken, St. Brown has tallied 196 receptions through his first two NFL seasons, tied for the most any player has ever had through their first two.

At just 23 years old, St. Brown became the youngest Lions player to record both 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

"He has proven to be one of the better wide receivers," Burleson said.