Barry Sanders looking forward to statue at Ford Field

"I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it and understand it," Sanders said of the honor. "It is pretty awesome. It's something that is so just unique and something I never really imagined.

"It gives me a chance to really look back on my career and I think you can also make the statement that it's not just what you did on the field, but other ways you had an impact on people, at least in my mind, anyway. Guys that played with you and their families and their stories of that era can really take pride in it, and they are a part of it. They are as much a part of it."