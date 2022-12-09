Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Dec. 9

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kayode Awosika
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|hamstring
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|out
|Evan Brown
|C/G
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|doubtful
|Will Harris
|CB
|hip
|not listed
|LP
|NP
|questionable
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Nate Sudfeld
|QB
|illness
|NP
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Taylor Decker
|T
|elbow
|NP
|LP
|FP
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|ankle
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|LP
|FP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|hand
|not listed
|FP
|FP