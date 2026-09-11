Lions vs. Saints injury report: Sept. 11

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Christian Izien
|DB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Thomas Harper
|S
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Derrick Moore
|EDGE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Trevor Nowaske
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jimmy Rolder
|LB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Mekhi Wingo
|DL
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.