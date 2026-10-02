LIONS DAILY: OC Drew Petzing faces younger brother this week at Carolina

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 02, 2026
The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 02, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026
Panthers defense looks to slow down Jared Goff and the Lions while missing both starting cornerbacks
Associated Press | Steve Reed | October 01, 2026
Detroit Lions CB DJ Reed knows he needs to be better and isn’t blaming anyone but himself for early struggles
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 01, 2026
Local 4 News - Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. looking to build on first game action and Lions announce $60 gameday ticket program
WDIV (NBC) | October 02, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | October 02, 2026
ESPN 4 | October 02, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | October 02, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | October 01, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 01, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 01, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 01, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva| October 01, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 01, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026
Audacy | October 01, 2026
Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 01, 2026
Detroit Lions coordinator recap: Explaining coverage changes, brewing o-line problem and rookie Moore’s limited playing time
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 01, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 01, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 01, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 01, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 01, 2026