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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: OC Drew Petzing faces younger brother this week at Carolina

Oct 02, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Lions OC Drew Petzing faces younger brother this week at Carolina

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | October 02, 2026

After missing out on Joey Porter Jr., how will Lions strengthen their secondary?

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | October 02, 2026

Jameson Williams knows what Lions are up against in surging Panthers QB

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026

Lions preached patience with rookie edge rusher after slow start

MLive.com | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026

Panthers defense looks to slow down Jared Goff and the Lions while missing both starting cornerbacks

Associated Press | Steve Reed | October 01, 2026

Detroit Lions CB DJ Reed knows he needs to be better and isn’t blaming anyone but himself for early struggles

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 01, 2026

Local 4 News - Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. looking to build on first game action and Lions announce $60 gameday ticket program

WDIV (NBC) | October 02, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning - Lions offense averaging 31 points a game and building an identity

WXYZ (ABC) | October 02, 2026

ESPN - Lions-Panthers preview

ESPN 4 | October 02, 2026

Local 4 News at 11 - Lions QB Jared Goff is the teams 'Ironman'

WDIV (NBC) | October 02, 2026

Fox 2 News - Lions-Panthers preview

WJBKDT (FOX) | October 01, 2026

Detroit Lions ready to face defense nearly as depleted as theirs

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 01, 2026

In the zone? Lions defense looks different this year, and for good reason

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | October 01, 2026

Why Lions OC Drew Petzing hopes brother Dean has a very bad Sunday

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | October 01, 2026

Why Lions are playing more zone coverage than usual to start 2026

The Detroit News | Richard Silva| October 01, 2026

Lions using success of Falcons' Bijan Robinson to push Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit News, The (MI) | Nolan Bianchi | October 01, 2026

Lions injury updates: Defensive end D.J. Wonnum returns to practice

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | October 01, 2026

Lions balance the unknown after Panthers place top 2 CBs on injured reserve

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026

Lions DC has simple message for Jack Campbell amid slower start

MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026

Veteran Lions pass rusher returns to practice ahead of game against old team

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026

Lions-Panthers pits brothers against each other: ‘Hope he has a really bad game’

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026

Dan Campbell points to muddiness, subjectivity for not reviving DPI challenges

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026

Detroit Lions’ 2024 draft class shows signs of life: ‘They can really help us’

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026

5 questions with Lions DL Skyler Gill-Howard: Ford Field, Josh Allen and life in NFL

MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | October 01, 2026

Steelers trade cornerback the Lions reportedly inquired about to Dallas Cowboys

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | October 01, 2026

Isaac TeSlaa is coming to life for Lions

Audacy | October 01, 2026

Kelvin Sheppard on Derrick Moore: "We're not just playing you more because you're a draft pick"

Audacy | Will Burchfield | October 01, 2026

Detroit Lions coordinator recap: Explaining coverage changes, brewing o-line problem and rookie Moore’s limited playing time

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | October 01, 2026

Lions, Panthers injury report: DJ Wonnum returns to practice on Thursday

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 01, 2026

6 Detroit Lions coordinator takeaways: Why the increase in zone coverage

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 01, 2026

Kelvin Sheppard defends Detroit Lions’ odd hail mary defense

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | October 01, 2026

Lions Week 4 preview: Breaking down Panthers’ offensive, defensive schemes

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | October 01, 2026

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