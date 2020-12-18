Lions at Titans injury report: Dec. 18

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrell Crosby
|OL
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|John Penisini
|DT
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|throat
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|rib/right thumb
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|thigh
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jason Cabinda
|LB/FB
|illness
|NP
|FP
|FP
|C.J. Moore
|S
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Adrian Peterson
|RB
|forearm
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Tracy Walker
|S
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP