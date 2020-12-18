Injury Report

Lions at Titans injury report: Dec. 18

Dec 18, 2020 at 03:30 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyrell Crosby OL ankle NP NP NP Out
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP NP NP Out
Da'Shawn Hand DL ankle NP NP NP Out
Darryl Roberts CB hip NP NP NP Out
John Penisini DT shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Frank Ragnow C throat NP NP NP Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB rib/right thumb NP NP LP Questionable
Austin Bryant DE thigh FP FP FP
Jason Cabinda LB/FB illness NP FP FP
C.J. Moore S ankle FP FP FP
Adrian Peterson RB forearm LP FP FP
Tracy Walker S shoulder LP FP FP

Advertising