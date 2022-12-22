Injury Report

Presented by

Lions at Panthers injury report: Dec. 22

Dec 22, 2022 at 03:39 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday*WednesdayThursdayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNPNPout
Jason CabindaFBillnessNPNPNPout
DeShon ElliottSshoulderNPNPNPout
Derrick BarnesLBkneeLPLPLPquestionable
Frank RagnowCfootNPNPLPquestionable
Evan BrownC/GankleLPLPFP
Taylor DeckerTelbowLPLPFP
Matt NelsonTnot injury relatednot listedNPFP
Michael BrockersDLillnessFPFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Related Content

news

Lions at Jets injury report: Dec. 16

Lions at Jets injury report and game designations for Friday, December 16.

news

Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Dec. 9

Lions vs. Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, December 9.

news

Lions vs. Jaguars injury report: Dec. 2

Lions vs. Jaguars injury report and game designations for Friday, December 2.

news

Lions vs. Bills injury report: Nov. 23

Lions vs. Bills injury report and game designations for Wednesday, November 23.

news

Lions at Giants injury report: Nov. 18

Lions at Giants injury report and game designations for Friday, November 18.

news

Lions at Bears injury report: Nov. 11

Lions at Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, November 11.

news

Lions vs. Packers injury report: Nov. 4

Lions vs. Packers injury report and game designations for Friday, November 4.

news

Lions vs. Dolphins injury report: Oct. 28

Lions vs. Dolphins injury report and game designations for Friday, October 28.

news

Lions at Cowboys injury report: Oct. 21

Lions at Cowboys injury report and game designations for Friday, October 21.

news

Lions at Patriots injury report: Oct. 7

Lions at Patriots injury report and game designations for Friday, October 7.

news

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report: Sept. 30

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report and game designations for Friday, September 30.

Advertising