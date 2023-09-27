Injury Report

Presented by

Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 27

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:55 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB knee LP NP NP out
Matt Nelson T ankle NP NP NP out
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee NP NP NP out
Taylor Decker T ankle LP LP LP questionable
Jonah Jackson G thigh LP LP LP questionable
Kerby Joseph S hip LP LP LP questionable
David Montgomery RB thigh LP LP LP questionable
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP LP LP questionable
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP FP FP

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday-Wednesday. Practice participation designations for those days are estimations.

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Falcons injury report: Sept. 22

Lions vs. Falcons injury report and game designations for Friday, September 22.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report: Sept. 15

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report and game designations for Friday, September 15.
news

Lions at Chiefs injury report: Sept. 6

Lions at Chiefs injury report and game designations for Wednesday, September 6.
news

Lions vs. Bears injury report: Dec. 30

Lions vs. Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, December 30.
news

Lions at Panthers injury report: Dec. 22

Lions at Panthers injury report and game designations for Thursday, December 22.
news

Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Dec. 9

Lions vs. Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, December 9.
news

Lions vs. Jaguars injury report: Dec. 2

Lions vs. Jaguars injury report and game designations for Friday, December 2.
news

Lions at Giants injury report: Nov. 18

Lions at Giants injury report and game designations for Friday, November 18.
news

Lions at Bears injury report: Nov. 11

Lions at Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, November 11.
news

Lions vs. Packers injury report: Nov. 4

Lions vs. Packers injury report and game designations for Friday, November 4.
news

Lions vs. Dolphins injury report: Oct. 28

Lions vs. Dolphins injury report and game designations for Friday, October 28.
Advertising