Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 18

Sep 18, 2020 at 03:52 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Hunter Bryant TE hamstring NP NP LP Out
Joe Dahl G groin not listed LP NP Out
Kenny Golladay WR hamstring NP NP NP Out
Desmond Trufant CB hamstring NP NP NP Out
C.J. Moore S hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
Darryl Roberts CB calf NP LP LP Questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai T foot NP NP NP Questionable
Nick Williams DT shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Jason Cabinda LB/FB ankle LP LP FP
Jeff Okudah CB hamstring FP FP FP

