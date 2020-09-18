Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 18

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Out
|Joe Dahl
|G
|groin
|not listed
|LP
|NP
|Out
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Desmond Trufant
|CB
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|C.J. Moore
|S
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|calf
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|T
|foot
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Nick Williams
|DT
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jason Cabinda
|LB/FB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP