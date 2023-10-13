Injury Report

Presented by

Lions at Buccaneers injury report: Oct. 13

Oct 13, 2023 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brian Branch DB ankle NP NP NP out
Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring NP NP NP out
Jonah Jackson G ankle NP NP NP out
Zonovan Knight RB shoulder NP NP NP out
James Mitchell TE hamstring NP NP NP out
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee NP NP NP out
Josh Paschal DL knee not listed not listed LP out
Khalil Dorsey CB illness FP FP FP questionable
Sam LaPorta TE calf not listed NP LP questionable
Teddy Bridgewater QB not injury related - personal not listed not listed NP
Taylor Decker T ankle LP FP FP
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player FP NP FP
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR abdomen LP FP FP

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Panthers injury report: Oct. 6

Lions vs. Panthers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 6.
news

Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 27

Lions at Packers injury report and game designations for Wednesday, September 27.
news

Lions vs. Falcons injury report: Sept. 22

Lions vs. Falcons injury report and game designations for Friday, September 22.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report: Sept. 15

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report and game designations for Friday, September 15.
news

Lions at Chiefs injury report: Sept. 6

Lions at Chiefs injury report and game designations for Wednesday, September 6.
news

Lions vs. Bears injury report: Dec. 30

Lions vs. Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, December 30.
news

Lions at Panthers injury report: Dec. 22

Lions at Panthers injury report and game designations for Thursday, December 22.
news

Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Dec. 9

Lions vs. Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, December 9.
news

Lions vs. Jaguars injury report: Dec. 2

Lions vs. Jaguars injury report and game designations for Friday, December 2.
news

Lions at Giants injury report: Nov. 18

Lions at Giants injury report and game designations for Friday, November 18.
news

Lions at Bears injury report: Nov. 11

Lions at Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, November 11.
Advertising