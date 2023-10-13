Lions at Buccaneers injury report: Oct. 13

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brian Branch
|DB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|knee
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|out
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|calf
|not listed
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|not injury related - personal
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/resting player
|FP
|NP
|FP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|abdomen
|LP
|FP
|FP