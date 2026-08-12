Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

Allen Park, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs:
PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES
Blake Ask – Pro Scout
Paul Bargerstock – Director of Football Information Systems
John Collins – Scouting Assistant
Justin DeLeon – Nunn Wooten Scouting Fellow
Chris Grier – Personnel Advisor
Joseph Harvey – BLESTO Scout
Paul Ibrahim – Manager, Decision Science & Football Information
Jamarco Jones – Scouting Fellow
Dwayne Joseph – Vice President, Player Personnel
Joe Kelleher – Director of Pro Scouting
Rob Lohman – Vice President, Roster Operations/Evaluations
Mark Olson – Assistant Director, College Scouting
Ademi Smith – Area Scout
Austin White – Auxiliary Scout
Levi Wilson – Sr. Director, Football Technology
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES
Lauren Crawford – Team Operations Coordinator
Joey Jaroshewich – Sr. Manager of Equipment
Fred Murphy – Strength & Conditioning Fellow
Tim O'Neill – Director of Equipment Operations
Khamari Prude – Equipment Coordinator
Grant Steen – Assistant Strength & Conditioning