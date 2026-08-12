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Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

Aug 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM

Allen Park, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs:

PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES

Blake Ask – Pro Scout

Paul Bargerstock – Director of Football Information Systems

John Collins – Scouting Assistant

Justin DeLeon – Nunn Wooten Scouting Fellow

Chris Grier – Personnel Advisor

Joseph Harvey – BLESTO Scout

Paul Ibrahim – Manager, Decision Science & Football Information

Jamarco Jones – Scouting Fellow

Dwayne Joseph – Vice President, Player Personnel

Joe Kelleher – Director of Pro Scouting

Rob Lohman – Vice President, Roster Operations/Evaluations

Mark Olson – Assistant Director, College Scouting

Ademi Smith – Area Scout

Austin White – Auxiliary Scout

Levi Wilson – Sr. Director, Football Technology

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES

Lauren Crawford – Team Operations Coordinator

Joey Jaroshewich – Sr. Manager of Equipment

Fred Murphy – Strength & Conditioning Fellow

Tim O'Neill – Director of Equipment Operations

Khamari Prude – Equipment Coordinator

Grant Steen – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

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