Detroit Lions Announce 2026 Inspire Change Grantees

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions have announced a list of grantees for 2026 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.

Launched by Lions players and ownership following the conclusion of the 2018 NFL season, Detroit Lions Inspire Change will invest $370,825 in financial support through grants to five Metro Detroit organizations this year.

"It is a privilege for us as players to use our platforms in support of those making a positive difference in Detroit," said LB Derrick Barnes. "The organizations we support through this program truly inspire change within this city. Our locker room is very passionate when it comes to spotlighting this work and helping fund resources that benefit our community in a variety of ways."

The five organizations selected this year – Alternatives for Girls, CALM, Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation, Pure Heart Foundation and The Yunion – were identified by current Lions players as leaders in making a positive impact in the city of Detroit and surrounding areas.

See below for more information on the 2026 grantees.

Alternatives For Girls

Alternatives For Girls is dedicated to helping girls and young women experiencing homelessness and other risks avoid violence, early pregnancy and exploitation. The organization helps these individuals explore and access the support, resources and opportunities necessary to be safe, to grow strong and to make positive choices for their lives.

The organization will plan to use the Inspire Change grant funds for sustaining and enhancing the Alternatives For Girls' Shelter and Transitional Living project. The program provides longer-term shelter and support, including acquiring life skills, obtaining employment, continuing their education and obtaining safe permanent housing.

CALM

CALM is a community-driven, nonprofit organization focused on the mental health and holistic wellness of black women. They emphasize culturally competent care, which means recognizing and honoring the specific cultural experiences and challenges faced by black women, including societal expectations, systemic stressors and identity-related pressures.

CALM plans to use the grant funds from Inspire Change to provide therapy access and referral support, launch a youth wellness pilot program, and develop and expand their caregiver support and youth programming.

Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation

Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation provides college-bound high school students with postsecondary scholarships and financial aid. Through educational and physical conditioning enhancement camps, the foundation has been able to strengthen students' academic skill sets, physical abilities, life skills and career awareness.

With the grant received from the Inspire Change initiative, Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation plans to fund and enhance their LEAP Camp programs – DRONE 2026 Summer Workshop and the LEAP Camp Winter Reading Wonderland.

Pure Heart Foundation

Pure Heart Foundation is designed to break the cycle of generational incarceration by providing wrap-around services that will strategically benefit the child of an incarcerated parent and family. Through Pure Heart, each child of an incarcerated parent has a chance to be heard, supported and encouraged to navigate life despite their circumstance. Pure Heart's programs ensure children of incarcerated parents will perform at their best capacity and become fitting citizens in our society.

Pure Heart Foundation plans to use their Inspire Change grant to sustain and enhance year-round trauma-informed after-school and family support initiatives for youth in Detroit.

The Yunion

The Yunion [pronounced "union"] serves youth and families by offering life-changing programs that help them thrive in the Metro Detroit area. Their mission is to counter negative cultural influences that misdirect the lives of youth by raising awareness and strengthening families through innovative prevention programming, education, parental engagement, mentoring and counseling.