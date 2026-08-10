Detroit Lions announce preseason TV broadcast crew

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that they are returning play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti and analyst T.J. Lang to the Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast team, along with Patti Cesarini joining as sideline reporter. The crew will also be supplemented by Jack Kizer who will fill-in as play-by-play announcer for Benetti during Preseason Game 1.

Benetti is an award-winning sports broadcaster, currently in his third year as the TV play-by-play announcer locally for the Detroit Tigers (Major League Baseball) and nationally for FOX Sports. Earlier this year, Benetti was also named the lead announcer for NBC's Sunday Night Baseball. At FOX, Benetti calls many of the biggest matchups in sports across their college football, NFL, college basketball and MLB coverage. Prior to joining the Tigers and FOX, Benetti spent eight seasons as the television voice of the Chicago White Sox and twelve years as a play-by-play announcer for ESPN. His voice has also reached national audiences through Westwood One radio, where he's covered both the NFL and NCAA tournament. Recognized for his excellence in sports journalism, he was named the 2024 Michigan Sportscaster of the Year and is a two-time Illinois Sportscaster of the year. A proud graduate of Syracuse University (2005) and Wake Forest Law School (2011), he also serves as an ambassador for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, using his platform to support inclusivity and awareness in sports.

A Metro Detroit native, Lang attended Eastern Michigan University (EMU) where he played football for the Eagles (2005-2008) and was subsequently named to the 2000s EMU Football All-Decade Roster for Offensive Line. Lang served as team captain for his senior season in 2008 and currently ranks 11th on EMU's all-time list for games played (47) and 14th for game starts (37). Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round, 109th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, Lang played 10 years in green and gold before signing with Detroit and later retiring after a stint with the Lions (2017-2018). Lang earned a Super Bowl ring with the Packers following the 2011 season and was twice named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Joining the crew as Sideline Reporter is Cesarini, a versatile sports reporter with experience covering football, basketball, hockey, and volleyball for State Champs! Sports Network and Oakland University Athletics on ESPN+. Cesarini is a former volleyball player and 2024 graduate of Oakland University, originally from the Chicagoland area. She brings a strong on-air presence, game insight, and a natural connection to athletes and fans. She has also worked as an in-game host for the United Shore Professional Baseball League and interned with the Windy City ThunderBolts, combining deep sports knowledge with vibrant, engaging storytelling.

Currently, Kizer is a play-by-play broadcaster for FOX Sports and Big Ten Network. His previous experience includes calling college football and college baseball for ESPN, fill-in radio hosting for the Indiana Pacers, and broadcasting minor league baseball for the Dayton Dragons. He was raised in Carmel, Indiana and attended Ball State University where he was recognized as one of the top college announcers in the country by Sportscasters Talent Agency of America.

The crew will broadcast three preseason games locally on Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK) and throughout the Detroit Lions Television Network:

Thursday, August 13 (7 PM ET) | Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals | (PXP, Kizer; Analyst, Lang; Sideline, Cesarini)

Saturday, August 22 (12 PM ET) | Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders | (PXP, Benetti; Analyst, Lang; Sideline, Cesarini)