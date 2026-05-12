Lions sign seven 2026 NFL Draft selections

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following 2026 NFL Draft picks:
- T Blake Miller – Clemson
- EDGE Derrick Moore – Michigan
- LB Jimmy Rolder – Michigan
- CB Keith Abney II – Arizona State
- WR Kendrick Law – Kentucky
- DL Skyler Gill-Howard – Texas Tech
- DL Tyre West – Tennessee
In addition, the Lions have signed the following undrafted rookie free agents:
- QB Luke Altmyer – Illinois
- DB Aamaris Brown – UNLV
- LB Erick Hunter – Morgan State
- DL Aidan Keanaaina – California
- TE Miles Kitselman – Tennessee
- EDGE Anthony Lucas – Southern California
- EDGE Eric O'Neill – Rutgers
- OL Melvin Priestly – Illinois
- CB De'Shawn Rucker – South Florida