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Lions sign seven 2026 NFL Draft selections

May 12, 2026 at 01:20 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following 2026 NFL Draft picks:

In addition, the Lions have signed the following undrafted rookie free agents:

  • QB Luke Altmyer – Illinois
  • DB Aamaris Brown – UNLV
  • LB Erick Hunter – Morgan State
  • DL Aidan Keanaaina – California
  • TE Miles Kitselman – Tennessee
  • EDGE Anthony Lucas – Southern California
  • EDGE Eric O'Neill – Rutgers
  • OL Melvin Priestly – Illinois
  • CB De'Shawn Rucker – South Florida

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