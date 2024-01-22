TIM AND MIKE: Divisional Round observations 

Handling the blitz: The Lions knew they had to handle Tampa Bay's blitz to be effective on offense Sunday. The Bucs came in as the third highest blitzing defense in the NFL this season. Goff was not sacked on any of his 24 dropbacks against the blitz Sunday. Including the playoffs, Goff has been sacked on a league-low 4.5 percent of his dropbacks against the blitz all season. The offensive line deserves a lot of credit but so do Detroit's running backs. They are terrific picking up the blitz, and have been all season. – Tim Twentyman