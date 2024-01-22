TIM AND MIKE: Divisional Round observations 

Goff's second half: As the Ford Field faithful chanted his name, Lions quarterback Jared Goff put together a stellar second-half performance Sunday to propel the Lions to a 31-23 win over Tampa Bay. Goff was red hot in the second half, completing 16-of-21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers for a 118.8 passer rating. – Tim Twentyman
Next Gen love: Next Gen Stats reported that Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had an 88.9 percent rushing success rate vs. the Bucs, the third highest mark for a running back since 2018. Gibbs also averaged a season-high 6.1 yards after contact per run. He finished with 74 yards on nine carries. – Tim Twentyman
Packed stats: The Lions' two opponents in the playoffs have put up more passing yards than the Lions, but they weren't able to win. The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield passed for 349 yards and three TDs to Jared Goff's 287 and two TDs in Sunday's 31-23 Lions win. – Mike O'Hara
Handling the blitz: The Lions knew they had to handle Tampa Bay's blitz to be effective on offense Sunday. The Bucs came in as the third highest blitzing defense in the NFL this season. Goff was not sacked on any of his 24 dropbacks against the blitz Sunday. Including the playoffs, Goff has been sacked on a league-low 4.5 percent of his dropbacks against the blitz all season. The offensive line deserves a lot of credit but so do Detroit's running backs. They are terrific picking up the blitz, and have been all season. – Tim Twentyman
Danger zone: The Lions made life hard on the Buccaneers. The Lions had four sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, five passes defended and two interceptions. – Mike O'Hara
Secondary blitzers: Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu added another 1.5 sacks to his season total. He's been playing great over the last month and a half with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions over his last six games. Rookie Brian Branch also got home on the blitz to bring down Mayfield Sunday. Branch also had two tackles for loss, which gives him nine on the season counting the playoffs, the most by any defensive back in franchise history in a single season. – Tim Twentyman
Speaking of sacks: Aidan Hutchinson notched his eighth sack in his last four games. Talk about a player being on a hot streak at the absolute perfect time – Tim Twentyman
14 and counting: The 14 wins when combining the regular season and postseason is the most the Lions have ever logged in a single season. – Tim Twentyman
Turnovers and red zone: Winning the turnover battle and being good in the red zone are two huge measures of success in playoff football. In wins over Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, the Lions have not turned the ball over once and are 7-of-8 converting red zone visits into touchdowns. – Tim Twentyman