KEY QUESTIONS: How will increased cap space affect Holmes' free agency approach this offseason?

Will Holmes prioritize signing his own free agents or looking outside the organization having the most estimated cap space (nearly $28 million per overthecap.com) in his tenure as GM?

Holmes and Campbell have established a culture here with the Lions, and Holmes said acquiring players who are a fit in that regard is first and foremost. Obviously, when it comes to their own free agents there is familiarity there on both sides.

Holmes talked to just about all of their free agents during their exit interviews Monday and a majority of them expressed interest in coming back. He will take a long look at their own free agents and those available across the league, and said he'll be 'aggressively smart' in improving this roster for next season.

"There's some area that we'll look to address and we'll be wise and smart and strategic in how we add," he said. "We don't just spend on getting a high-priced guy. It's got to be the right fit and it's got to be the right guy and if it's not the right guy it doesn't matter what the outside world thinks.