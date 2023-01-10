Sewell already looking forward to next season

The 2022 season had just ended the night prior, and on Monday afternoon Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell was already thinking about the 2023 season and how dangerous this Lions team could be.

"I can't wait until next year already," Sewell told detroitlions.com during locker clean out Monday. "It doesn't even feel like we finished our season."

Sewell said he'll take a little time off to heal up and spend some time with his family, but his thoughts were already on next year and how he and his offensive linemates can be a catalyst for an even better offense than the one that became the first in franchise history to throw for at least 4,000 yards, rush for 2,000 and allow the second fewest sacks in the league in 2022.