FOUR DOWNS: Stafford needs to take better care of the football

FOURTH DOWN: NO MORAL VICTORIES

The Lions were toe-to-toe trailing 16-13 with the 10-1 Rams in the fourth quarter Sunday.

It was the same story last week on Thanksgiving, tied midway through the fourth against the division-leading Chicago Bears.

In both instances the Lions couldn't find a way to make the plays that would win them those contests. Subsequently, Detroit is now 4-8, and the playoffs seem as far away as the Emerald City at the end of the yellow brick road.

Lions safety Quandre Diggs didn't want to take any solace in the fact the Lions were in the last two ball games late against two really good teams.

"At the end of the day we are grown men," Diggs said. "I don't want to take a moral victory. I want to win. That's all that matters to me."

Diggs is right. The NFL is a win-based business, and the Lions simply aren't finding enough ways to get enough of those wins, especially when the opportunity presents itself late in ball games.