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FOUR DOWNS: Stafford needs to take better care of the football

Dec 02, 2018 at 06:39 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: TAKING CARE OF THE FOOTBALL

For a second consecutive game, two fourth-quarter turnovers prevented the Lions from winning a close football game.

Sunday against the Rams it was a strip sack by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on Matthew Stafford that was recovered by LA midway through the fourth quarter in a game the Lions trailed just 16-13 at the time. The Rams recovered the fumble at the Lions' 24-yard line and turned it into a Todd Gurley touchdown and a 10-point lead just three plays later.

On Thanksgiving it was a Stafford pick-six that gave the Chicago Bears the lead in what was a tie game at the time midway through the fourth quarter.

As was the case on Thanksgiving, the last throw Stafford made in the game Sunday was intercepted in the opponent's end zone.

For a second straight week, against a very good opponent, turnovers by the quarterback late in the game were critical.

"We had some chances on offense and obviously I turned the ball over on that fumble. It was a crucial play in the game," Stafford said after the game. "I've got to find a way to make sure I come away with that one, hold it tighter and get down."

Stafford said the fumble was a situation where he was trying to do too much.

"I have to do a better job of maybe just knowing the play is over and just trying to get down or something," he said.

SECOND DOWN: RED ZONE WOES

It's been an issue for the Lions' offense on and off again all season long -- Finding ways to come out of the red zone with touchdowns and not field goals.

Detroit's offense ranked 26th in the NFL coming into Sunday converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns. They were doing so just 51.3 percent of the time through 11 games.

That percentage is headed the wrong way after they were just 1-for-5 in the red zone in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.

"We just have to find ways to score," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. "It's all of it. It's not one particular thing otherwise we'd try to attack that. There's things all the way across the board."

It certainly doesn't sound like an easy fix the rest of the way, especially with some of the makeshift pieces the Lions are playing with on that side of the ball.

Detroit's only conversion in the red zone Sunday vs. the Rams came on a trick play screen pass to left tackle Taylor Decker.

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams: Game Photos

View in-game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson (82) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson (82) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) and Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) defend a pass that would be intercepted by Diggs during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) and Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) defend a pass that would be intercepted by Diggs during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws to Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws to Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson (82) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson (82) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and forces a fumble, which he would also recover during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and forces a fumble, which he would also recover during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and forces a fumble, which he would also recover during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and forces a fumble, which he would also recover during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) celebrates his sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery with Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) celebrates his sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery with Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Lions Legend Billy Sims (20) waves a flag after igniting an engine during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Lions Legend Billy Sims (20) waves a flag after igniting an engine during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Lions Legend Billy Sims (20) ignites the engine during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Lions Legend Billy Sims (20) ignites the engine during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Wide view of Ford Field interior during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Wide view of Ford Field interior during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions fans cheer during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fans cheer during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) hits Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), forcing an incomplete pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) hits Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), forcing an incomplete pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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THIRD DOWN: DECKER'S TOUCHDOWN

Decker got so excited to score his first ever touchdown that the third-year left tackle inadvertently threw the ball in the stands after scoring in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass.

He's played football since first grade, always along the offensive line, and Sunday was the first touchdown he's ever scored in a game.

"For my first touchdown to come as a left tackle in the NFL is pretty damn cool," he said. "And I think I threw a duck into the stands, so whatever fan has that ball, I'd like it back."

It's a play offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter put on the call sheet this week, and 1st & 10 at the LA 11-yard line turned out to be a perfect opportunity to make the call.

"I mean my heart rate definitely shot up a little bit," Decker said of hearing the call. "I was really tired after that touchdown because I was going crazy, so when he threw it and there was nobody around, so it was a pretty cool moment. But obviously didn't get the result we wanted, but it was a cool moment for me."

FOURTH DOWN: NO MORAL VICTORIES

The Lions were toe-to-toe trailing 16-13 with the 10-1 Rams in the fourth quarter Sunday.

It was the same story last week on Thanksgiving, tied midway through the fourth against the division-leading Chicago Bears.

In both instances the Lions couldn't find a way to make the plays that would win them those contests. Subsequently, Detroit is now 4-8, and the playoffs seem as far away as the Emerald City at the end of the yellow brick road.

Lions safety Quandre Diggs didn't want to take any solace in the fact the Lions were in the last two ball games late against two really good teams.

"At the end of the day we are grown men," Diggs said. "I don't want to take a moral victory. I want to win. That's all that matters to me."

Diggs is right. The NFL is a win-based business, and the Lions simply aren't finding enough ways to get enough of those wins, especially when the opportunity presents itself late in ball games.

"I understand we played hard, but at the end of the day the results are what are maintained," Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois said. "If you win, you have a win and if you lose, you have a loss. If you got a loss, you are just tired of losing. Eventually, mentally you're going to have to get it right."

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