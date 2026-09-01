Eric Schugars of Traverse City Central High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 1

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Eric Schugars of Traverse City Central High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #1, presented by Carhartt. On opening weekend, Schugars' Trojans defeated the Novi Wildcats 55-22 to start the season 1-0. On Thursday, September 3, Traverse City Central hosts the Redford Thurston Eagles at Thirlby Field in the 1st ever matchup between these two programs.
Schugars is his 25th season coaching at Traverse City Central and his 12th season as varsity head coach with an 83-37 (69.2%) overall record. He led the Trojans to five conference championships, three district championships, two regional championships and one state runner-up finish in 2021. Schugars is an economics and social studies teacher at Traverse City Central.
Schugars becomes part of the 2nd father-son combination ever to be honored as a Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week . Eric's father, Jack, won the award in 2003-Week #9 when he led Muskegon Oakridge to a 13-1 season. Marc Cisco Sr. (Monroe Jefferson) and Marc Cisco Jr. (Byron Center) were the first father-son combination to win the awards in 2010 and 2019 respectively.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Schugars to discuss their Week #1 victory over Novi, preview Week #2 and discuss their extensive travel plans as they go on the road in the Saginaw Valley League-North Division. Schugars was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.