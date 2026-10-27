Detroit Lions partner with Ford philanthropy for second annual Feeding America® Lions Thanksgiving Classic Campaign

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today the second annual Feeding America® Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Campaign to help families put food on the table this holiday season. This year the Lions are proud to partner with Ford Philanthropy, the global philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, to extend this nationwide effort and increase the impact for neighbors in our communities who are facing food insecurity. With nearly 50 million people in the United States, including approximately 14 million children, experiencing food insecurity, this nationwide fundraising campaign aims to provide up to two million meals to individuals and families facing hunger.

Throughout November, culminating with the Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Game, presented by Ford, vs. the Chicago Bears on Nov. 26, Ford Philanthropy will match every dollar donated by fans, up to $100,000. With every $1 providing at least 10 meals through Feeding America, the campaign aims to generate up to $200,000 in total donations, supporting the equivalent of two million meals for communities across the country.

"Our Feeding America Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Campaign builds on our ongoing efforts to tackle food insecurity," said Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions President and CEO. "We are grateful for Ford Philanthropy's partnership to make a meaningful difference for families across the country. By bringing together our fans with Ford and Feeding America, we will put food on tables and ensure more families can share a warm meal."

Starting today, fans can donate to the cause digitally or in Ford Field on gamedays at all Levy concession kiosks via the Round Up feature when checking out. Fans will also have the opportunity to direct their donations to the food bank in their community through Feeding America. This ensures that fan donations are directly impacting their local community and making a difference for their neighbors.

Through the partnership with Ford Philanthropy, the Lions and Feeding America are building off last year's campaign. In 2025, the Lions partnered with Feeding America for the first time to support the organization's mission of ensuring everyone has access to food. In year one, the partnership impacted 28 States, including Washington D.C., and benefited 65 food banks with more than 800,000 provided.

"Thanksgiving is about coming together, and we know that starts with making sure families have food on the table," said Mary Culler, President of Ford Philanthropy. "Ford has been part of Detroit's Thanksgiving tradition for years, and we're proud to build on that legacy by joining the Lions and Feeding America to help more families across the country share a meal. Through Ford Building Together, we're combining philanthropic funding with Ford's vehicles, vast dealer network, and passionate employee volunteers to help our partners extend their reach and make a greater impact in the communities they serve."

The second annual Feeding America Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Campaign brings Detroit's longstanding Thanksgiving tradition to the entire country. The Lions and Ford have been key components of the NFL's traditional holiday slate in Detroit, and this partnership broadens the impact for families who are in need during this holiday season.