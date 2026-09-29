Chris Laney of Dearborn Divine Child High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Chris Laney of Dearborn Divine Child High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #5, presented by Carhartt. Laney's Falcons defeated the Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard Fighting Irish to move to 5-0 on the season. Divine Child is currently ranked No. 1 in Division 4. This Friday, October 2, Divine Child hosts Toledo (OH) St. John's Jesuit in the 1st meeting ever between the two programs.
Laney is currently in his 24th season coaching football, his 15th season at Divine Child and his 5th season as head coach, earning a 40-13 (75.5%) record. Laney has led the Falcons to the playoffs 4 seasons in a row for the first time in school history and has won 12 in a row and 18 out of 19 games dating back to 2025. The Falcons reached the regional finals in 2022, district finals in 2023 & 2024 and won the 2025 Division 4 MHSAA state championship, the 3rd football state championship in school history.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Laney to discuss his time as head coach of the Falcons, the 2025 state championship, the Falcons 5-0 start, and their upcoming Week #6 game vs. Toledo (OH) St. John's Jesuit. Laney was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.