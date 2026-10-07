Detroit Lions launch "One Pride Worldwide" a new global fan membership platform

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions launched today One Pride Worldwide, a new fan membership hub, powered by LAVA, for Lions fans across the globe. One Pride Worldwide was created to bring together a Lions global fan community and extend the Lions existing Lions Perks program into a year-round, global membership platform. One Pride Worldwide members will receive access to exclusive contests, auctions and giveaways, member only discounts on Lions merchandise and exclusive access to in-market and international events with the ability to upgrade for even more. After enrollment, One Pride Worldwide can be accessed via the Lions app, as well as by web browser.

"We're committed to bringing Detroit to the world, and One Pride Worldwide will connect fans across the globe to our team, brand and each other," said Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions President and CEO. "One Pride Worldwide is the Lions go-to global fan membership portal, and we look forward to seeing our members benefit from exclusive access to key information, events and perks."

No matter where a Lions fan is located, One Pride Worldwide will serve as a personalized hub where fans can manage their profile, view content, membership status, view Lions Loot balances, manage rewards and perks, participate in challenges, trivia, polls and more. One Pride Worldwide members will have access to a digital storefront where they can browse and claim exclusive merchandise, rewards and experiences.

Fans will have the option to enroll in two different tiers of One Pride Worldwide memberships that offer different levels of benefits, ROOKIE (free) and LEGEND ($100 USD). All current Lions Fan Club members, including Lions Loyal Members, Cub Club, Lady Lions and The Pride Unleashed are automatically enrolled in the "Rookie" tier One Pride Worldwide membership.

ROOKIE MEMBERSHIP (FREE)

Digital Lions Perks Membership Card

Access to purchase fan club memberships

Exclusive contests, auctions and giveaways (Limited to US and Canada residents only. Events Detroit based)

One time 10% online discount on Lions Merchandise (Limited to North America, Europe, and Australia Fanatics Shops)

Access to exclusive events (Domestic & International)

LEGEND MEMBERSHIP ($100 USD)

All membership benefits in the "ROOKIE" tier

One time 15% online discount on Lions Merchandise (Limited to North America, Europe, and Australia Fanatics Shops)

Access to Lions and Ford Field concert/event presales (as available)

Access to international game ticket presales and drawings (as available)