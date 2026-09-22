Jamie Lipovsky of Harrison High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 4

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Jamie Lipovsky of Harrison High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #4, presented by Carhartt. Lipovsky's Hornets defeated the Centreville Bulldogs 24-14 to move to 4-0 on the season. This Friday, September 25 is homecoming in Harrison when they host the St. Louis Sharks in only the 3rd matchup all-time between these two programs.
Lipovsky is currently in his 32nd season coaching football at Harrison and his 10th season as varsity head coach, earning a 50-41 (55%) record. Lipovsky has led the Hornets to 6 playoff berths and the Jack Pine Conference-2 championship twice during that time while winning 18 of their last 22 regular season games. Prior to becoming head coach, he coached the freshman squad for 13 seasons and the JV squad for 9 seasons. Lipovsky is a current science teacher and girls' softball coach at Harrison as well as a 1989 Harrison High School graduate.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Lipovsky to discuss his tenure at Harrison High School and the Harrison community, the Hornets 4-0 start, and their upcoming Week #5 homecoming game vs. St. Louis. Lipovsky was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.