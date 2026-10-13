Josh Lindeman of Manchester High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 7

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Josh Lindeman of Manchester High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #7, presented by Carhartt. On October 9, Lindeman's Flying Dutchmen defeated the Vandercook Lake Jayhawks to move to 6-1 this season. This Saturday, October 17, Manchester hosts Hanover-Horton for the Cascades Conference Championship in the 41st meeting between the two programs.
Lindeman is currently in his 22nd season coaching high school football, having served as an assistant coach at Tecumseh, Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Skyline. He spent two seasons as a head coach at Jonesville, 10 seasons as head coach at Addison and is currently in 3rd season as head coach at Manchester. He has compiled an 84-57 record during this time. Lindeman also serves as the Manchester High School principal and athletic director.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Lindeman to discuss his Lenawee County upbringing and coaching experiences, the high-powered Flying Dutchmen offense, how he manages his multiple leadership roles, and the upcoming Week #8 game vs. Hanover-Horton. Lindeman was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.