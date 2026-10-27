Chad Hepner of Grosse Pointe South High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 9

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Chad Hepner of Grosse Pointe South High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9, presented by Carhartt. On October 23, the Blue Devils defeated crosstown rival Grosse Pointe North, 36-0; the 9th straight victory over the Norsemen, moving their record to 8-1. The Blue Devils host the 5-4 Dearborn Heights Crestwood Chargers on Friday, October 30 in the MHSAA Division 2 District Semifinals; the first match up ever between the two schools.
Hepner is in his 25th season coaching high school football, all at Grosse Pointe South. He served as a varsity assistant coach and head JV coach, before taking over the head coaching duties in 2022. He is currently in his 5th season as head coach, compiling a 42-10 (80.8%) record and leading the Blue Devils to the playoffs in all 5 seasons. Hepner followed in the footsteps of his father Russ Hepner, Grosse Pointe South's head football coach from 1968-1986. In addition to head football coach, Hepner is a teacher at and 1993 alumnus of Grosse Pointe South.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Hepner to discuss his decades as a student-athlete and coach at Grosse Pointe South, the rivalry between Grosse Pointe North, and the Blue Devils transition from the MAC-White Division to the MAC Red Division. Hepner was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.