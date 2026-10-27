 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chad Hepner of Grosse Pointe South High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 9

Oct 27, 2026 at 04:00 PM

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Chad Hepner of Grosse Pointe South High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9, presented by Carhartt. On October 23, the Blue Devils defeated crosstown rival Grosse Pointe North, 36-0; the 9th straight victory over the Norsemen, moving their record to 8-1. The Blue Devils host the 5-4 Dearborn Heights Crestwood Chargers on Friday, October 30 in the MHSAA Division 2 District Semifinals; the first match up ever between the two schools.

Hepner is in his 25th season coaching high school football, all at Grosse Pointe South.  He served as a varsity assistant coach and head JV coach, before taking over the head coaching duties in 2022.  He is currently in his 5th season as head coach, compiling a 42-10 (80.8%) record and leading the Blue Devils to the playoffs in all 5 seasons. Hepner followed in the footsteps of his father Russ Hepner, Grosse Pointe South's head football coach from 1968-1986.  In addition to head football coach, Hepner is a teacher at and 1993 alumnus of Grosse Pointe South.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Hepner to discuss his decades as a student-athlete and coach at Grosse Pointe South, the rivalry between Grosse Pointe North, and the Blue Devils transition from the MAC-White Division to the MAC Red Division. Hepner was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions partner with Ford philanthropy for second annual Feeding America® Lions Thanksgiving Classic Campaign

The Detroit Lions announced today the second annual Feeding America® Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Campaign to help families put food on the table this holiday season.

news

Detroit Lions highlight cancer prevention and early detection with annual NFL Crucial Catch initiative

As cancer continues to affect individuals and families across the country, the Detroit Lions will join the National Football League (NFL) in celebrating its annual Crucial Catch initiative during the team's Oct. 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Mike Bilina of Sanford Meridian High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

The Detroit Lions have named Mike Bilina of Sanford Meridian High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 8, presented by Carhartt.

news

Detroit Lions announce Munich game 2026 fan activations and fan fest

The Detroit Lions announced today a full lineup of Lions Game Week Activities in Munich leading into their first international game in a decade on Nov. 15 vs. the New England Patriots.

news

Josh Lindeman of Manchester High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 7

The Detroit Lions have named Josh Lindeman of Manchester High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 7, presented by Carhartt.

news

Detroit Lions launch "One Pride Worldwide" a new global fan membership platform

The Detroit Lions launched today One Pride Worldwide, a new fan membership hub, powered by LAVA, for Lions fans across the globe.

news

Landon Grove of Grand Rapids West Catholic High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 6

The Detroit Lions have named Landon Grove of Grand Rapids West Catholic High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 6, presented by Carhartt.

news

Detroit Lions announce new gameday ticket program for fans at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today a new gameday ticket program that offers fans an opportunity to purchase tickets for $60 each on gameday.

news

Chris Laney of Dearborn Divine Child High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

The Detroit Lions have named Chris Laney of Dearborn Divine Child High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 5, presented by Carhartt.

news

Jamie Lipovsky of Harrison High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 4

The Detroit Lions have named Jamie Lipovsky of Harrison High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 4, presented by Carhartt.

news

Brad Gross of Beal City High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 3

The Detroit Lions have named Brad Gross of Beal City High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 3, presented by Carhartt.

Advertising