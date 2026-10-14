Detroit Lions announce Munich game 2026 fan activations and fan fest

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today a full lineup of Lions Game Week Activities in Munich leading into their first international game in a decade on Nov. 15 vs. the New England Patriots. Lions 2026 Munich Game fan activations, including Detroit Lions Fan Fest, will come to life in a variety of locations and activities bringing the energy of Detroit to Germany for Lions fans.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 and 14, fans can experience Ford Field on the Road at Odeonsplatz for Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford featuring family-friendly games, giveaways, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, beer and food trucks and appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Mascots. Friday and Saturday night will both culminate with concerts headlined by Detroit's own – Kevin Saunderson (Friday, Nov. 13) and Big Sean (Saturday, Nov. 14) beginning at 5:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Detroit Lions fandom and the energy of Ford Field to Munich," said Emily Griffin, Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand. "There is so much passion for our team around the world, particularly in Germany, and we're eager to deepen the connection we have with our fans there."

One Pride Worldwide, the Lions new global fan membership hub, will serve as the key resource for Lions fans in Munich to stay in the know about all Lions Munich Game Week Activities. To become a member of One Pride Worldwide, visit onepride.detroitlions.com. Free access will be available through the platform beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to the Lions Munich Fan Fest, the Lions are bringing fans a full Lions home game experience including an official Lions Fan Pub, Lions Fan Shop and Gameday Activations. A full rundown of Lions Munich Game Week activities can be found here and below:

Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford at Odeonsplatz (Nov. 13-14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Gates open at 11 a.m. for fans to enjoy family-friendly games, giveaways, photo opportunities, beer and food trucks and appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, Theo Gridiron, Mascots and more

Concerts headlined by Kevin Saunderson (Nov. 13) and Big Sean (Nov. 14) beginning at 5 p.m.

A featured stop at Lions Munich Fan Fest will be pop-up food truck from Eminem's own, Mom's Spaghetti. Mom's will be serving up pasta, s'ghetti sandwiches and limited-edition Mom's x Detroit Lions merchandise on both Friday and Saturday

Lions Fan Pub at Hofbräuhaus (Nov. 12-15, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.)

The iconic Hofbräuhaus will be transformed into a Detroit Lions-themed fan destination

Fans will experience a Lion's Den atmosphere, connect with fellow members of the pride, and prost to game day in true One Pride Worldwide style

Daily schedules will include live entertainment, exclusive giveaways, as well as special appearances throughout the week from Detroit Lions Legends, Mascots and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders

Lions Fan Shops at Marc O' Polo (Nov. 9-16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., closed on gameday) and Fan Fest (Nov. 13-14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

The Lions Fan Shops at Marc O' Polo and Fan Fest will provide fans a chance to purchase exclusive Lions x Munich merchandise, as well as general Lions merchandise

The Fan Shop at Marc O' Polo will be located at Theatinerstraße 11, 80333 München, Germany

Lions Gameday Activations at Allianz Arena (Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. kickoff)

The Lions will have a dedicated fan experience within the NFL Fan Experience at Allianz Arena on gameday