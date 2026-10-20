Mike Bilina of Sanford Meridian High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Mike Bilina of Sanford Meridian High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8, presented by Carhartt. On October 16, the Mustangs beat the Gladwin Flying G's 28-13 to move to 8-0 this season. The victory produced the Mustangs first Jack Pine Conference Championship since 2015. It is also the only time in Jack Pine Conference crossover history a Division 2 team has beaten a Division 1 team. The Mustangs go on the road Friday, October 23 to take on the 4-4 Birch Run Panthers in only the 3rd match up ever between the two schools. Bilina is currently in his 19th season coaching high school football serving as an assistant coach at Sanford Meridan before taking over the head coaching duties in 2013. He is currently in his 14th season as varsity head coach at Sanford Meridian, leading the Mustangs to the playoffs in 8 seasons, compiling a career record of 75-58 (56.4%). In addition to head football coach, Bilina is Sanford Meridan's Coordinator of Student Success/Assistant Principal.