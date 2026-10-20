Mike Bilina of Sanford Meridian High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Mike Bilina of Sanford Meridian High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8, presented by Carhartt. On October 16, the Mustangs beat the Gladwin Flying G's 28-13 to move to 8-0 this season. The victory produced the Mustangs first Jack Pine Conference Championship since 2015. It is also the only time in Jack Pine Conference crossover history a Division 2 team has beaten a Division 1 team. The Mustangs go on the road Friday, October 23 to take on the 4-4 Birch Run Panthers in only the 3rd match up ever between the two schools. Bilina is currently in his 19th season coaching high school football serving as an assistant coach at Sanford Meridan before taking over the head coaching duties in 2013. He is currently in his 14th season as varsity head coach at Sanford Meridian, leading the Mustangs to the playoffs in 8 seasons, compiling a career record of 75-58 (56.4%). In addition to head football coach, Bilina is Sanford Meridan's Coordinator of Student Success/Assistant Principal.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with coach Bilina to discuss his time at Sanford Meridian, the Mustangs 8-0 record and capturing the overall Jack Pine Conference Championship, and the keys for victory against their week #9 opponent, the Birch Run Panthers. Coach Bilina was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.