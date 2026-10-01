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Detroit Lions announce new gameday ticket program for fans at Ford Field

Oct 01, 2026 at 10:00 AM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today a new gameday ticket program that offers fans an opportunity to purchase tickets for $60 each on gameday. Starting with the Oct. 25 game vs. the Green Bay Packers, for every home game at Ford Field, the Lions will offer a minimum of 100 standing room only tickets for $60 each – limit four per person. This program is designed to enhance accessibility and give more fans an opportunity to experience Ford Field and see Lions games in person.

The limited supply of tickets, which will be made available only on gamedays, will be non-transferrable and only available for purchase in person at Ford Field. Fans interested in purchasing these tickets can follow the below instructions:

  • Four hours prior to the announced kickoff time at Gate D, guests (must be physically present and subject to availability) will receive wristbands, these wristbands indicate the ability to purchase the $60 standing room only tickets
  • Once gates open, these guests can be screened and enter through Gate D. Ticket purchases will be processed and scanned immediately after purchase
  • Once sold out, all other guests will be notified, and the limited standing room ticket program will conclude

"This program is for our fans and our community. It's another way we can recognize the energy and support we receive all year long," said Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions President and CEO. "We are excited to expand access to our games and give more fans the opportunity to experience Ford Field and contribute to the best home field advantage in the NFL."

This program continues the Lions' efforts to reduce prices and enhance access for fans at Ford Field. The ticket program complements price rollbacks across food and beverage items in the stadium including Power Hour and Deals in the Den, as well as the introduction of the Lions kid's meal, and new value menu offerings.

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