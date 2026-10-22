Detroit Lions highlight cancer prevention and early detection with annual NFL Crucial Catch initiative

DETROIT – As cancer continues to affect individuals and families across the country, the Detroit Lions will join the National Football League (NFL) in celebrating its annual Crucial Catch initiative during the team's Oct. 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. In partnership with the American Cancer Society, the NFL's league-wide initiative is committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.

HENRY FORD HEALTH GAME ON CANCER

Throughout October, the Detroit Lions partnered with Henry Ford Health to host a series of special events, including a Patient Tailgate-in-a-Box Surprise, a Cancer Staff Appreciation event and a Tailgate-in-a-Box Home Surprise. Each event celebrated cancer survivors and patients while recognizing the families and caregivers supporting the fight against cancer. Photos and B-roll of the events can be found here.

The partnership also spotlights Henry Ford Health’s Game On Cancer, a fundraising initiative that helps ease the financial burdens of a cancer diagnosis. By providing support for essential expenses, Game On Cancer helps patients and their families focus on treatment without having to choose between care and other basic needs. The Detroit Lions Foundation donated $200,000 to Game On Cancer to continue offering financial relief to all patients and families.

Lions fan, ultramarathon runner and Flushing, Mich. native, Cody DeLorenzo is raising funds for Game On Cancer with a 313-mile run from Lambeau Field to Ford Field to deliver the Lions' Week 7 ceremonial game ball. Cody's wife, Shannon DeLorenzo, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Thanks to early detection, Shannon was able to face her diagnosis with a treatment plan and the future still ahead of her. Together, Cody and Shannon are using their experience to help other patients and families navigate the challenges of cancer. Fans can support their efforts by donating to Game On Cancer here.

ON-FIELD RECOGNITIONS

As part of the game's Crucial Catch celebrations, the Lions will honor cancer survivors, patients, caregivers and advocates during on-field ceremonies. In a bell-ringing ceremony, Jamie Edmonds and Brooke Wessman will be honored. Jamie, an Emmy-nominated Detroit sports anchor and stage 3 breast cancer survivor, has used her platform to share her cancer journey and inspire others to continue pushing. Brooke Wessman is an avid Lions fan and One Pride member who named her chemotherapy port "LaPorta" after Lions TE Sam LaPorta to capture a little bit of the team's pride and resilience in her battle with stage 3B colon cancer.

Jennifer Jurmo, a two-time cancer survivor and Touchdown for Teachers honoree, will also be recognized on the field. A kindergarten teacher at Willow Woods Elementary School, Jurmo's cancer journey began with an endometrial cancer diagnosis following a routine health procedure. After surgery and treatment, she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer during a follow-up appointment. Despite undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiation, Jurmo remained committed to her students, continuing to support lesson planning, student evaluations and reading interventions with her teaching partner. In recognition of her excellence in teaching, Jurmo received a $3,000 classroom grant, two game tickets, two sideline passes and a custom Lions jersey through Touchdown for Teachers, a program that celebrates outstanding educators with memorable Lions experiences and classroom support.

The on-field celebration will also recognize three recipients of the Game On Cancer Hero Award for their dedication to supporting patients and families affected by cancer. James Vazquez, who has faced stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has spent nearly a decade fundraising and volunteering alongside his family to help others focus on healing. Robyn Delozier, a dedicated Game On Cancer advocate, is a nine-year patient-care professional who is pursuing a nursing degree. Dr. Taisel Losada-Bekou, division head of Henry Ford Health's Psych-Oncology Department, is being recognized for her work supporting the emotional and psychological well-being of patients navigating cancer.

GAME ENTERTAINMENT

With nearly two billion global streams and a highly anticipated self-titled album arriving in January, Kameron Marlowe will take the field for a special halftime performance. The national anthem will be performed by actor, producer and five-time Tony nominee from Saginaw, Michigan, Brian d'Arcy James.

Fans attending the game will have an opportunity to participate in Crucial Catch with a special "In Honor Of" moment celebrating loved ones impacted by cancer. Cards will be available at Gates A and G for fans to write the names of family members and friends they wish to honor. During a second half timeout, fans will be invited to stand and hold their cards high in the air, as a tribute to those whose lives have been affected by cancer.