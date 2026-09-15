Brad Gross of Beal City High School Named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 3

Detroit, MI - The Detroit Lions have named Brad Gross of Beal City High School the 2026 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #3, presented by Carhartt. Gross's Aggies defeated the Springport Spartans 42-13 to move to 3-0 on the season. For their first home game of the season, this Friday, September 18, Beal City hosts the McBain Ramblers in the 56th matchup all-time between these two programs.
Gross is in his 26th season coaching football at Beal City and his 12th season as varsity head coach, earning a 100-30 (76.9%) record. During his time, Gross led the Aggies to the Division 8 state championship in 2024, Division 8 state runners-up in 2019 & 2021, state semifinals in 2023, and the regional finals in 2025. The Aggies have 10 or more wins in six out of their last seven seasons. In addition to winning the 2024 state championship as head coach, Gross also has the unique distinction of being an assistant coach on the Beal City state championship team in 2009 and as the senior quarterback who led Beal City to their first state championship in 1994.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Gross to discuss the long-standing Beal City football tradition, the Aggies 3-0 start, and their upcoming Week #4 game vs. McBain. Gross was also notified of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for their commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (retired Detroit Free Press writer), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (96.1 FM-The Game), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (DeCamp Creative Solutions).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and Carhartt.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2026 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 30th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $527,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.