Lions open to trading No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Holmes said Tuesday they have a lot of confidence in Jared Goff as their quarterback moving forward, and Detroit's pretty set at offensive tackle other than adding depth. Quarterback and tackle are two positions teams would normally be willing to move up in the draft to select.

"I think definitely we could pull a trade off if the other team is willing before the draft," Holmes said.

Holmes had a couple of discussions last year around this time regarding their No. 7 overall pick, a pick they ultimately used to select tackle Penei Sewell, and those discussions increased as the draft got closer. He expects the same thing to happen this year with their No. 2 pick.