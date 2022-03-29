Lions open to trading No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Mar 29, 2022 at 03:42 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Detroit Lions are open for business with the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he's had discussions with teams about potentially trading out of the No. 2 pick.

"We've had dialogue with a couple of teams," Holmes said. "I wouldn't say it's been a lot, but there has been a couple teams that we've had some dialogue with."

Jacksonville has the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and there's a lot of momentum building for them to take Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions could also be in the market for a pass rusher, but it's a deep class of edge rushers, and the Lions could still get a really good one by trading back a little bit and also adding more draft capital.

Holmes said Tuesday they have a lot of confidence in Jared Goff as their quarterback moving forward, and Detroit's pretty set at offensive tackle other than adding depth. Quarterback and tackle are two positions teams would normally be willing to move up in the draft to select.

"I think definitely we could pull a trade off if the other team is willing before the draft," Holmes said.

Holmes had a couple of discussions last year around this time regarding their No. 7 overall pick, a pick they ultimately used to select tackle Penei Sewell, and those discussions increased as the draft got closer. He expects the same thing to happen this year with their No. 2 pick.

"I would expect for it to heat up," Holmes said. "Especially with the pick that we have this year because it definitely heated up at No. 7 last year. I expect to have more dialogue."

Related Links

But even if those talks don't end with a trade, Holmes said he and his staff are in a much better position heading into next month's draft than they were this time a year ago. He told reporters that if the draft were happening today, they'd feel good about turning in their card with a name on it at No. 2.

"There's multiple players at multiple positions that if we turn the card in today, we could turn that card in today and sleep well at night," he said. "That's a testament to everyone in our building, our personnel department. We're so far ahead in the process, our scouts."

That should be encouraging for Lions fans to hear because last's year's draft was a very good one for Holmes and the Lions, even with a shortened time to prepare.

Behind the scenes: 2022 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2022 free agency.

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 39

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 39

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sewell and third-round pick nose tackle Alim McNeill were both named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team. Sewell was also named to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team. Fourth-round pick wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was the NFL Rookie of the Month in December, and finished the year catching at least eight passes in six straight games. Countless other picks and undrafted rookie free agent signings made important contributions last season and are expected to be key players heading into Year 2.

Now Holmes has the advantage of knowing his own roster much better. He knows the coaching staff and their capabilities to develop players. His scouting department and executive front-office staff have all bought in to his vision, and they have a proven system in place.

Holmes says he's in a really good spot heading into the draft whether that's picking at No. 2 or trading out of it.

Related Content

news

NFL approves overtime rule change for postseason

The NFL announced Tuesday that owners voted to approve a rule change regarding overtime in the playoffs.
news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks'

Tim Twentyman shares the five things he's most looking forward to watching on Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.
news

Rod Wood talks Hard Knocks, uniforms & more

Team president Rod Wood caught up with reporters at NFL owners meetings to speak on a number of Detroit Lions topics including Hard Knocks, uniforms and more.
news

Sheila Hamp on 2024 Draft announcement: 'This is a great day for us'

Detroit was in the national spotlight Monday with the announcement the city will be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jermaine Johnson II

Get to know defensive end prospect Jermaine Johnson II.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects selections

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Davis on returning to Detroit: 'This is the place that pretty much raised me'

Linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to Detroit Friday to sign with the Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Get to know defensive end prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux.
news

Hughes likes the plan & opportunity Lions coaches have for him

Cornerback Mike Hughes signed with the Detroit Lions for the opportunity to compete for playing time.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Get to know safety prospect Kyle Hamilton.
Advertising