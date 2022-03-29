5 things to watch: Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks'

4. New offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Johnson started as Detroit's tight ends coach in 2020, but was elevated to passing game coordinator midway through last year, and because of the improvements Detroit's offense had after that move, Johnson was named Detroit's new offensive coordinator by Campbell this offseason.

Johnson takes over a unit with arguably one of the best offensive lines in football, a veteran quarterback in Goff, who played really well the second half of last season, a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson, a deep and talented running back group and a receiver corps that's improved this offseason (signing veteran DJ Chark) and is expected to further add to its ranks in the draft. The offense has the potential to be pretty good. Johnson has been entrusted to run it all under Campbell's guidance.

Johnson is a former quarterback at North Carolina and has quickly risen in the NFL coaching ranks. Coaches don't rise as quickly as Johnson has unless they are talented and get the buy-in from players.

Who is Johnson as a person and coach? Why do players respond so well to him? It will be nice to get to know Detroit's new OC a little better.

5. Highlighting Detroit

Detroit sometimes gets a bad rap from people outside the city who don't know its history, blue-collar mentality, diverse communities and resiliency.