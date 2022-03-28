Sheila Hamp on 2024 Draft announcement: 'This is a great day for us'

PALM BEACH, Fla – The NFL Draft is coming to Detroit in 2024.

Detroit beat out Washington and Green Bay to host the event. The draft is the second biggest event behind the Super Bowl on the NFL's schedule, and the economic impact it can have on the city and the surrounding communities would be "significant," according to team president Rod Wood.

Principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp said the three-day event will be a great opportunity to put Detroit in the national spotlight.

"Very excited about showing off the city for a million reasons," Hamp said. "It's been a city that is sometimes overlooked or disparaged for certain reasons. But we all know better, those of us who are there. All the wonderful things that are happening there. So, we're very excited to show the world what we're all about."