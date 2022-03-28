Rod Wood talks Hard Knocks, uniforms & more

Ford Field: There are a few tweaks at Ford Field with concessions options and the team store that are in the works, though Wood said more info will come on that later.

Wood was asked about the shelf life of Ford Field. He said they plan to be in the current location with the current stadium for the foreseeable future, but admitted updates may need to be evaluated in the future. One thing he mentioned was possibly taking some seats out to add different viewing options, including potentially creating some party areas.

Rule changes: Wood said the team is interested in hearing from the competition committee Tuesday morning on the proposed overtime rule changes. Wood joked that they have a head coach who likes to go for two, so maybe that proposal gets some extra support from them.

International Series: The NFL added another international market this year with the NFL now playing games in Germany. Wood said early on Germany is showing to be a hot market. He said 400,000 people are currently on a waitlist for tickets for the first game there this season. He thinks the growth the league has seen in the London market can be replicated in Germany.