5 things to watch: Lions vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions kick off the preseason tonight against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. This is the first opportunity for players to hit someone in a different jersey and compete against different schemes.

There are starting positions, playing time and roster spots on the line. Tonight gives players an opportunity to make a good first impression on head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff in a game environment.

Here are five things I'll be looking out for during tonight's preseason opener:

1. DEFENSIVE GAINS

It's no secret the Lions have to be better defensively if they are going to be a better football team in 2022. Detroit was 31st in points allowed per game (27.5) last season, 29th in total defense (379.8), 28th against the run (135.1), 24th against the pass (244.7), 30th in sacks (30), 29th in third down defense percentage (45.1) and 31st in defensive red zone efficiency (70.0).

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn changed their base scheme from a 3-4 read and react front to a 4-3 attacking even front in base defense. Glenn thinks it fits his personnel better, and tonight we get our first looks at it against another opponent.

Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has looked like the real deal coming off the edge in practice. He's been disruptive the first two weeks of camp. Can he get after Falcons passers early on tonight in the expected quarter of so of work the starters could see?