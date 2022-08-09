Camp Notes: Campbell gives injury updates on Levi Onwuzurike, Julian Okwara

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike dealt with a back injury last year that prevented him from sitting in a chair at times during meetings. He was still able to play in 16 of Detroit's 17 games as a rookie, but it certainly zapped his explosiveness at times.

Onwuzurike spent the offseason strengthening his body and getting into better shape. He looked terrific to start camp, but injuries have popped up again as he hasn't practiced in over a week with what head coach Dan Campbell referred to as a back/hip issue.

Linebacker Julian Okwara has also been dealing with an undisclosed injury that's kept him out for a few practices now. Onwuzurike and Okwara are expected to be tasked with helping the Lions' pass rush be much more stout from the edge and the interior this season.

The good news is it doesn't look to be something that's long-term for either player, according to Campbell.

"I would say it's not serious but yet it's enough to where I can't tell you, 'Is it going to be a week, two weeks?' Campbell said. "But it's not a serious long-term issue by either one."

Speaking on Onwuzurike in particular, Campbell said he likes where Onwuzurike is at, despite the injury.